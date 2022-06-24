“One of the most exciting EFL talents” – Burnley agree £4m deal to sign 22-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship, they now have their minds firmly set on ensuring they are in a strong position to compete next season and push for promotion.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Clarets have agreed a deal to sign Scott Twine from MK Dons for a fee of £4million.

The 22-year-old did very well with the Dons last season as he scored 20 goals and contributed 13 assists in the league.

However, his side missed out on promotion to the Championship after losing to Wycombe in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

That being said, with Burnley set to give him his chance in the league above, we asked three writers here at FLW for their thoughts on the signing.

Marcus Ally

This would be an excellent coup for the Clarets and would in turn issue a statement of intent to the rest of the division.

Twine’s performance for the Dons last season, and at just 22, demonstrated that he has the potential to play Premier League football and so for Burnley to win the race for him is eye-catching business.

£4 million is a lot of money in the third tier and given the Dons’ excellent recruitment record in recent years, Liam Sweeting and the team at his disposal would back themselves to improve the squad by reinvesting that sort of transfer fee.

There is a way to go at Turf Moor, and it remains unclear what kind of shape Vincent Kompany’s wants to implement, but signing Twine would certainly increase their chances of bouncing straight back to the Premier League.

Billy Mulley

I’ve held the stance throughout this summer that whoever wins the Scott Twine race will feel like they have won the lottery, he is that good.

A player that was consistently above League One level last season, he deserves an opportunity to ply his trade at the top end of the Championship.

Not only is Twine someone who has what is required to make impact immediately, he is also someone who could progress into a player of Premier League quality, with promotion being the ultimate objective at Turf Moor.

£4 million to me is a bargain for a player with as much potential as Twine, with the League One Player of the Season, playing an instrumental role in MK Dons’ third-placed finish.

Possessing all the attributes one would want from an attacker, Burnley are set to confirm the arrival of one of the most exciting EFL talents in recent years.

Declan Harte

Twine is an exciting prospect who could end up being a real bargain buy for Burnley.

A price of £4 million is very good for the Clarets as they are signing a hugely promising player.

The forward scored 20 goals and earned 13 assists in League One last season and has shown he is ready to take the step up to the Championship.

Kompany’s side are in need of some added firepower up front given the loss of Wout Weghorst, so Twine could be an ideal player to fit into the Belgian’s style of play.