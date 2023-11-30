Highlights Leaving Ayling out of the squad was a tough decision for Farke, who praised Ayling's character and influence.

Ayling's absence from the squad shows Leeds' squad depth and strong performances from Gray and Spence.

It remains to be seen if Ayling will seek game time elsewhere before his contract expires, but things can change quickly in football.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has revealed that leaving Luke Ayling out of the squad against Swansea was one of the toughest calls he has made in the game.

Luke Ayling falls down the pecking order at Leeds

The 32-year-old right-back has been hugely influential for the Whites over the years, which includes starring as they won promotion under Marcelo Bielsa, and then recording a top half finish in the Premier League.

Not only was Ayling generally impressive over the years, he was appreciated by the fans due to his passion on the pitch.

However, despite starting the current campaign as first choice, Farke has preferred Archie Gray as right-back in the past few months, even though he is a midfielder.

With summer signing Djed Spence now available, Ayling wasn’t involved at all as Leeds beat Swansea 3-1 at Elland Road on Wednesday night.

Daniel Farke discusses Luke Ayling decision

And, speaking to The Athletic reporter Phil Hay, the German opened up on the decision, as he praised the character of Ayling, who was in the dressing room beforehand to wish his teammates well.

“I've worked with many good players and had difficult decisions but to leave him out, and knowing what it means to him to be involved, was one of the most difficult decisions I've made. He makes sure everyone is on it in training.”

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

What does this mean for Luke Ayling?

Obviously, it will be hugely frustrating for the player, as he will still feel he is capable of producing at this level, and it will hurt that he is no longer making the squad.

But, you have to praise his professionalism as he clearly hasn’t fallen out with Farke, and that attitude will ensure he retains the respect of all connected to the club.

Unfortunately for Ayling, the reality is that Gray is performing extremely well at right-back, whilst Spence is someone who offers so much going forward, so you can understand why Farke has made the decision.

It remains to be seen whether Ayling does leave in January, as he may want game time elsewhere before his deal expires in the summer.

However, he has been written off in the past and managed to win his place back, and things can change very quickly in football, so we will see how this plays out ahead of the January window.

What next for Leeds United?

The fact Ayling isn’t making the squad shows that Leeds are in a healthy position in terms of the squad, and that’s reflected with the results on the pitch.

They may have conceded after a minute against Swansea last night, but they responded quickly and gradually took control, even if the Welsh side did cause some problems.

It continues their excellent run at Elland Road, and Leeds will believe that they can still finish in the top two this season, although Farke will be taking it one game at a time.

Next up, they host Middlesbrough in what should be an entertaining clash between the two promotion hopefuls.