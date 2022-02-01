‘One of the more underrated coups’ – Hull City confirm transfer agreement with Brentford: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City have secured the loan signing of Brentford and Finland international Marcus Forss.

The 22-year-old, who has played 203 minutes of Premier League football this season, appeared 39 times for the Bees last time out, during their promotion to the Premier League.

Forss netted seven league goals in 1080 minutes of Championship football, with his intelligent running and natural knack of scoring goals, making him an ideal option from the bench.

The young forward emerged as the Tigers’ fourth January recruit, in what turned out to be a successful month.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding this deal and Forss’ chances of going on to regularly start for the Tigers…

Marcus Ally

Marcus Forss is an excellent signing for Hull City and could go on to revolutionise the way they play in the coming months.

He might not be a regular starter immediately given the good recent form of Keane Lewis-Potter and Tom Eaves, however it seems like that he will take up a spot in Shota Arveladze’s attacking duo at some stage.

The Finland international’s contributions from the fringes last term were crucial in helping Brentford secure promotion to the Premier League, and a top half finish is certainly something for the Tigers to strive for in their remaining 18 games.

The 22-year-old is certainly an upgrade on Josh Magennis in the depth chart and will also be in competition with Fenerbahce loanee Allahyar Sayyadmanesh.

It will be interesting to see how he gets on after a slow first half of the season in West London.

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a clever bit of business by Hull as Forss illustrated last season that he is capable of competing at this level.

The forward managed to help Brentford secure promotion to the Premier League by providing nine direct contributions in the second-tier.

Having had his game-time limited this season due to the presence of Ivan Toney, Forss will be determined to establish himself as a regular starter for Hull.

However, in order to overtake Tom Eaves in the pecking order at the MKM Stadium, Forss will need to prove his worth in the club’s upcoming league fixtures as his team-mate has recently stepped up his performance levels.

George Dagless

I think it could be a good signing for Hull, certainly.

He is a player that has lots of talent and I think he’s more than good enough to be leading the line at a Championship club.

Indeed, a player of his ability should be playing every week and at Hull I would expect him to get into the side and then stay there, should everything play out normally.

He is a footballer that has shown what he can do in the EFL before to great effect and I think Hull have potentially pulled off one of the more underrated coups of the window in getting him in.