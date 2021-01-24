Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘One of the major disappointments of this season’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans frustrated by one man in Swansea hammering

10 mins ago

Nottingham Forest were hammered 5-1 by Championship high-flyers Swansea City yesterday and many Reds fans have been left frustrated at the performance of Luke Freeman. 

The two second-tier sides met in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the Liberty Stadium yesterday with Chris Hughton’s side comprehensively beaten by their hosts.

Both Liam Cullen and Matt Grimes bagged braces for the Swans, while Oli Cooper grabbed the fifth late on and Anthony Knockaert was Forest’s only goalscorer.

Chris Hughton made 10 changes to his side for the cup tie and among those was the return Luke Freeman, who has been missing due to injury.

The playmaker has dazzled in the Championship in previous seasons but has struggled to make much of an impact since joining on loan from Sheffield United in the summer.

Freeman was hooked at half-time by Hughton, having found a teammate with just one of his eight crosses, failed to make any other contribution in the final third and lost possession 11 times (Sofascore).

The 28-year-old certainly seems to have caught the attention of Forest fans, but for all the wrong reasons.

Many supporters took to Twitter to voice their frustration at his display.

Read their reaction here:


