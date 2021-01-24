‘One of the major disappointments of this season’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans frustrated by one man in Swansea hammering

Nottingham Forest were hammered 5-1 by Championship high-flyers Swansea City yesterday and many Reds fans have been left frustrated at the performance of Luke Freeman.

The two second-tier sides met in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the Liberty Stadium yesterday with Chris Hughton’s side comprehensively beaten by their hosts.

Both Liam Cullen and Matt Grimes bagged braces for the Swans, while Oli Cooper grabbed the fifth late on and Anthony Knockaert was Forest’s only goalscorer.

Chris Hughton made 10 changes to his side for the cup tie and among those was the return Luke Freeman, who has been missing due to injury.

The playmaker has dazzled in the Championship in previous seasons but has struggled to make much of an impact since joining on loan from Sheffield United in the summer.

Freeman was hooked at half-time by Hughton, having found a teammate with just one of his eight crosses, failed to make any other contribution in the final third and lost possession 11 times (Sofascore).

The 28-year-old certainly seems to have caught the attention of Forest fans, but for all the wrong reasons.

Many supporters took to Twitter to voice their frustration at his display.

Read their reaction here:

Is Freeman a loan? If so I’d cancel it immediately #nffc — KS (@CambridgeRed) January 24, 2021

Freeman has to be one of the major disappointments of this season. I was convinced that he'd be a huge player for us this season. He was statistically one of the best players in the Championship in 2018-19, but hasn't even got close to those levels for us. #NFFC — Sam Straw (@SamStraw) January 23, 2021

Agreed on those 4. Don’t mind Smith as back up, but others not up to it. Freeman is strange. Most would have killed for his experience, but he’s not the player we’ve seen past few years. Bachirou we know nothing about still. On the pitch, we should survive but nothing more. — NFFC Kit Project (@NFFCKitProject) January 23, 2021

freeman should never wear a forest shirt again. if he picks him even as a sub then he has absolutely lost the plot — Billy Bongo Ⓥ (@Billy_bongOD) January 23, 2021

Absolutely. Me too. I had high hopes for Freeman but I think I might be fitter than him. And I haven’t had much exercise this lockdown. #nffc https://t.co/StwmBuUSiB — Trickygbh 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇪🇩🇪 (@Trickygbh) January 23, 2021

Freeman needs carrying back to Sheffield. Doubt anyone will manage it tho. Got a rear end like army tank #nffc — Tom Meakin (@TomMeakin7) January 23, 2021

Give away in bulk but pay their wages to convince someone to take them . Figs awful again , Freeman no words , Guerrero 🥴 — Rob Evans (@RobEvans2909) January 23, 2021

Positives to take from that game: Freeman and Jenkinson probably won’t play another game for Forest #nffc — Robin Dale (@rdale101) January 23, 2021

I’d cancel Freeman’s loan and get Brennan back ASAP — Bobby (@adventurebobby7) January 23, 2021