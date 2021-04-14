‘One of the main problems’ – Many Sunderland fans point finger after Wigan loss

Sunderland saw their automatic promotion hopes dented last night as they were beaten 2-1 by relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic and many fans have been rueing the inclusion of Bailey Wright.

The Australian defender has been missing since February due to injury but returned to the starting XI as a late inclusion last night after Conor McLaughlin picked up an issue in the warm-up.

Things appeared to be going smoothly for the Black Cats when Aiden McGeady and Charlie Wyke combined once again to give them the lead after 32 minutes but the Latics pulled themselves back into the game.

Defending set-pieces has been an issue at times for Sunderland this season and so it proved at the DW Stadium as Wigan scored two unanswered goals to take all three points.

It was hardly the return that Wright will have been hoping for and he looked like a player that was coming back early from a long period on the sidelines.

The 28-year-old is clearly a trusted lieutenant of Lee Johnson’s, having played under him at both Ashton Gate and the Stadium of Light but many fans were not convinced by his inclusion last night.

Read their reaction here:

He was one of the main problems for me, shouldn't of played, should of just put o'nien back at CB again — liam maddison (@lmaddo_17) April 13, 2021

Full time report Got what we deserved which was zero. No argument.#SAFC PS. Defence shocking. They could have scored four or five easily. The O'nien – Sanderson axis broken up and it didn't go well. Wright didn't look match fit. — Terence Crombie (@Terry94023972) April 13, 2021

I worried Bailey Wright wouldn't be at the races tonight if picked. He most certainly hasn't been. However what I didn't expect was the entire #SAFC team to be this woeful tonight. Disgusting performance 🤬 — SteveB (@Fantanafest73) April 13, 2021

LJ should have put Max RB, kept Luke Deon partnership together and brought Grant in.

But no, he tinkered and we looked disrupted. — Peter (@pjmaddison22) April 13, 2021

What a stupid foul by Bailey Wright, overrated or what. #safc — Astro Mackem (@AstronomyAmate1) April 13, 2021

Bailey Wright does not look fit at all #safc — Stuart McClelland (@titch471) April 13, 2021

Unsurprisingly with Wright though mind. Can hardly blame him for it — Jamie (@JamieSAFC_) April 13, 2021

Wright is slower than Leadbitter. Terrible defending so far #safc — Mark Savage (@mksavage73) April 13, 2021

He Didn’t look fully fit at all tonight. We would have been way more solid at the back if McLaughlin didn’t get injured in the warm up https://t.co/AcuGfjq1Tt — jakeykirkbride (@JacobKirkbride) April 13, 2021