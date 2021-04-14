Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘One of the main problems’ – Many Sunderland fans point finger after Wigan loss

Published

9 mins ago

on

Sunderland saw their automatic promotion hopes dented last night as they were beaten 2-1 by relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic and many fans have been rueing the inclusion of Bailey Wright.

The Australian defender has been missing since February due to injury but returned to the starting XI as a late inclusion last night after Conor McLaughlin picked up an issue in the warm-up.

Things appeared to be going smoothly for the Black Cats when Aiden McGeady and Charlie Wyke combined once again to give them the lead after 32 minutes but the Latics pulled themselves back into the game.

Defending set-pieces has been an issue at times for Sunderland this season and so it proved at the DW Stadium as Wigan scored two unanswered goals to take all three points.

It was hardly the return that Wright will have been hoping for and he looked like a player that was coming back early from a long period on the sidelines.

Are these 17 facts about Sunderland’s club badge true or false?

1 of 17

Sunderland introduced their first ever badge in 1913?

The 28-year-old is clearly a trusted lieutenant of Lee Johnson’s, having played under him at both Ashton Gate and the Stadium of Light but many fans were not convinced by his inclusion last night.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘One of the main problems’ – Many Sunderland fans point finger after Wigan loss

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: