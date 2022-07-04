“One of the highest quality free agents around” – Huddersfield Town plot move for ex-Aston Villa man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are considering a summer move for released Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane, as per a report from the Mail Online.

The Terriers are reportedly joined by Derby County of League One and a divisional rival in Luton Town in the pursuit of the the 31-year-old’s signature.

Hourihane, who has embarked on loan stints with Swansea City and Sheffield United over the last two seasons, is now a free agent and is assessing his options ahead of the new season.

Appearing 28 times in the Championship last season, with 15 of those coming in the form of starts, the talented midfielder returned a goal and four assists.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Huddersfield’s interest in the creative midfielder…

Declan Harte

Hourinhane is probably past his best these days but could still offer something to Huddersfield as a good squad rotation option.

It is a long and punishing season, so having that strength in depth could be vital in any promotion push, especially in midfield.

He is also quite experienced and has played at a high level in recent years, which is always valuable to have.

The Irishman still has plenty to offer, and performed well for Sheffield United last season.

While he likely wouldn’t get into the team’s best starting XI, he could still offer the team a lot, and his dead ball delivery alone could be a huge asset to have given the Terriers’ own proficiency from set pieces.

Marcus Ally

Hourihane has to be one of the highest quality free agents around this summer after reaching the end of his deal at Aston Villa.

The ball playing midfielder has vast amounts of experience in the Championship, and showed his class in glimpses on loan at Sheffield United last season.

With the Terriers being so effective from dead ball situations last term, Hourihane would offer an alternative option to Sorba Thomas and would certainly increase the depth of quality in midfield.

Huddersfield only have four senior central midfielders at the club, Scott High and Jon Russell are fairly inexperienced, while Jonathan Hogg is past his peak and Lewis O’Brien may earn a Premier League move.

This would be a very shrewd addition.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I don’t mind this move for Huddersfield.

Hourihane has extensive experience competing at the sharp end of the Championship and an experienced head like his could be a good addition to the Terriers’ dressing room.

Hourihane would have a tough task breaking into their midfield, though.

Jonathan Hogg, Jon Russell, and Lewis O’Brien were a formidable trio last campaign and providing none of those leave, Hourihane would struggle for starts.

That being said, he would be a great addition as a squad member, if he is happy to have that role.