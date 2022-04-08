“One of the first things I’d do” – West Brom fan pundit gives verdict on future of 33-y/o

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion’s season is perhaps predictably fizzling out with the Baggies looking set for a mid-table finish and nothing more.

The men from The Hawthorns had high hopes at the start of this season and were in the play-off conversation in the early stages but as the campaign has worn on they have lost their way.

An intriguing summer awaits, then, as Steve Bruce looks to mould his squad and it’ll be interesting to see what he does with Andy Carroll.

The big striker has been at the club on a short-term basis and Bruce needs to decide if he wants to keep him at the club or not.

Judging by FLW’s Albion Fan Pundit Matt’s thoughts, though, there is only one decision for Bruce to make…

“Whilst I’ve mentioned that our senior players have let Albion down and continue to do so and my opinion hasn’t changed on that, I think Andy Carroll is certainly the type of character we need in and around the club.

“Whilst he hasn’t delivered an effective output since joining, he demands a lot of more of his team-mates and expects higher standards and is someone who you know will give 100% when he’s on the field.

“That’s a minimum, but it’s unfortunately something we’ve not seen enough of at Albion this season.

“I do think he can be one of the most effective strikers in this league when fit and getting regular football and he’s someone that Daryl Dike can learn off of – I don’t think there are many better mentors he could learn off of in terms of the role they play.

“So for me, extending Andy Carroll’s contract is one of the first things I’d do.”

The Verdict

Albion certainly need characters and players that are going to give their all and it appears Matt has seen enough from Carroll in that regard to want him to stick around.

As he mentions, if the big striker stays fit he can be a real asset in the Championship and we’ll just have to see what Steve Bruce decides to do.

Whatever happens, though, Albion face a big summer after a tough and testing campaign.

