Birmingham City

‘One of the first names on the team-sheet’ – Plenty of Birmingham fans react to player’s key performance

Published

5 mins ago

on

Birmingham City got their season off to a fine start as they beat promotion favourites Brentford 1-0 at St. Andrews.

The Blues were strong throughout the fixture and constantly frustrated the Bees showing a big improvement from the last campaign.

Jeremie Bela netted the only goal of the game, and the winger will hope it can kick start his Blues career and get some more consistency to his match day performances.

Aitor Karanka has brought a number of players in and this has seemingly lifted the squad both on and off the pitch with the former Middlesbrough man trying to build something at the club.

He’ll be hoping that players such as Bela can continue this kind of form into the season, and that the Blues can build on this early victory.

Here’s how Birmingham fans reacted to Bela’s important performance against Brentford…

