‘One of the first names on the team-sheet’ – Plenty of Birmingham fans react to player’s key performance

Birmingham City got their season off to a fine start as they beat promotion favourites Brentford 1-0 at St. Andrews.

The Blues were strong throughout the fixture and constantly frustrated the Bees showing a big improvement from the last campaign.

Jeremie Bela netted the only goal of the game, and the winger will hope it can kick start his Blues career and get some more consistency to his match day performances.

Aitor Karanka has brought a number of players in and this has seemingly lifted the squad both on and off the pitch with the former Middlesbrough man trying to build something at the club.

He’ll be hoping that players such as Bela can continue this kind of form into the season, and that the Blues can build on this early victory.

Here’s how Birmingham fans reacted to Bela’s important performance against Brentford…

The pleasing thing about that performance yesterday was the aggression and desire. Hard into the tackles unsettling Brentford and then players like Toral, Sanchez and Bela who can use the ball. Nice to start a season feeling pretty sure you we won’t get relegated #bcfc #kro — Joe (@Joe31515949) September 13, 2020

Dunno about this whole obsession with Brentford's 'BMW' strike force. Its all about Bela, Jutkiewicz, Sanchez. Or BJ'S#bcfc — Adam Hennessey (@9_Hendo) September 12, 2020

What a performance! Clayton and Friend solid, Toral impressed first half, Bela and Sanchez ballers🔥Few more additions and we can challenge top half! Up the Blues💙 #BCFC pic.twitter.com/i6k1LtgeW1 — Cal Whetton (@Cal_Whetton1875) September 12, 2020

In regards to Bela I've been saying he'll be one of our key players for a while and today he seemed to have proved me right. Some great stuff from him. When fully fit and no tired legs I think he's one of the first names on the team sheet, definitely the first winger #BCFC — Ash (@Ash_Williams18) September 12, 2020

What a win that is! Sanchez and Bela looks great on the wings. Friend was very solid but Sunjic MOTM for me. Unreal shift #bcfc — Jonathan (@jonr1875) September 12, 2020

Clayton, Friend, Bela, Sanchez, Jeacock, Dean. Quality!! Karanka shouting from the line. Defence was a bit poor second half but I cannot fault it. They stuck it out and played for the shirt. HUGE improvement from last season. I hope we can carry this on. #bcfc — Manni (@mannisxngh) September 12, 2020

Great win against a team I'd expect to turn us over. Get the feeling Karanka is building something special. Great solid win for the blues. Sanchez looks hard working, Bela dangerous as ever. Friend with a captains performance. Juke grafting as ever. Excited for the season. #bcfc — Bentson87 (@fifa_serious) September 12, 2020