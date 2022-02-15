“One of the division’s best players this season” – West Brom fan pundit reacts to transfer news involving WBA + Derby County

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Matt Smith has told Football League World that West Brom target Tom Lawrence may not be the best fit for the club.

The Daily Mail reported at the end of last year that the Baggies were interested in bringing the Derby County attacker into the side, and FLW understands that the Baggies remain keen on the player.

While no move was made for the player in January, Lawrence’s contract expires at the end of the season which would make him a free agent come the Summer.

But Smith believes that, despite Lawrence’s obvious talent, he might not be the best fit for the club.

Smith, who can be found on Twitter, also believes that West Brom might not be the best fit for the 28-year either.

“Tom Lawrence is a more than capable player at this level and he has proved as much not only this year but in seasons that have gone by,” Smith told Football League World.

“He’s probably been one of the division’s best players this season.

“I do have reservations as to whether Lawrence is the right player for West Brom and whether West Brom is the right fit for Lawrence.”

“[Those reservations] stem from the fact that, under Valerien Ismael, Albion had an issue of not really having a proper no. 9. Jordan Hugill was the only option, and we all know how his time at the club went.

“It was more so about asking the likes of Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson to lead the line and they’re not really natural strikers.”

Smith revealed that he thinks Lawrence would struggle with the same issues Grant and Robinson faced. He also believes the additions of Daryl Dike and Andy Carroll should be seen as the solution to that problem.

Quiz: Can you name which club West Brom signed these 25 non-British players from? 1 of 25 Zoltan Gera (first time) Ferencvaros Standard Liege Besiktas Fulham

But those new options mean that Lawrence will face stiff competition to make it into the West Brom side given the talent in the squad.

“Daryl Dike and Andy Carroll now at the club so he’s not going to be playing up front, but Diangana, Matt Phillips, Robinson, Grant all can operate out wide, so I’m not too sure where Lawrence fits into the system,” added our FLW fan pundit.

West Brom are currently fighting for play-off contention, under their new manager Steve Bruce.

The Baggies drew 0-0 with Blackburn Rovers on Monday night, which moved the team up to eighth in the table, leaving them three points adrift of the top six.

Up next for Bruce’s side is a trip to Luton Town on February 19.

The Verdict

These reservations are all worth considering for West Brom going into the Summer.

While Lawrence would be a valuable pick-up for whatever club he plays for next season, perhaps West Brom won’t be the ideal candidates.

Lawrence has been superb for Derby in their bid to survive in the Championship, but he would be competing with too many players in the West Brom side for it to be worthwhile to the club.

If West Brom were to sell some of their attacking players, then Lawrence should be the first player they contact as a potential replacement.