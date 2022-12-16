“One of the busier clubs” – Journalist lays down immediate Hull City transfer expectation

Hull City currently sit 21st in the Championship standings and will be hoping that they can escape a relegation battle as the rest of this campaign plays out.

The Tigers, who started the season off well under Shota Arveladze’s stewardship, fell away, leading to the sacking of the Georgian manager.

Now, the Tigers are led by Liam Rosenior who will be presented with his first opportunity to have his say on the squad with the January transfer window close to opening its doors.

Sharing his thoughts on how busy the transfer window might be for Rosenior at the MKM Stadium, Pete O’Rourke told Football League World: “I think for sure, they will be one of the busier clubs, not to the scale of this summer, but that’s because in summer you’ve got more time to make more signings. Then, the January transfer window does come at you thick and fast.

“I’m sure Liam Rosenior now has got his feet under the table and has evaluated the squad that he’s got available to him right now. He will be seeing where he can strengthen and I’m sure the owners will back Rosenior in the transfer market by giving him funds to make a few signings.”

The verdict

As O’Rourke alludes to, it would be no surprise if it is a busy month for the Tigers, however, it would be next impossible to do more business than they did in the summer.

Rosenior will have his first opportunity to make additions and he will be deep in the process of identifying targets, whilst also assessing who may depart.

Rosenior will likely be backed in January, with the expectation being that the Tigers will pull away from the relegation spots as the season goes on.

Hull have been linked with a couple of new additions already with January in mind, as it remains to be seen how productive of a month it will be.