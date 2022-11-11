“One of the brighter sparks” – Rangers monitoring Huddersfield player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rangers are keeping tabs on Huddersfield Town 21-year-old Ben Jackson, according to Football Insider.

Jackson has broken through at the Championship club this season and established himself in the side under new boss Mark Fotheringham.

The Ibrox outfit are said to be one of a number of teams monitoring his progress but would he be a good signing? And is he ready for SPFL football?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Declan Harte

This would be quite the career move for Jackson having only really just broken into the Huddersfield lineup in recent weeks.

While he has emerged as one of the brighter sparks to this team, in an otherwise disappointing start to the campaign, a move to Rangers seems like a huge leap at this stage.

The defender has come through the Huddersfield academy, and has broken into the first team with nine league appearances so far this season.

It would be a big disappointment to lose a player coming through the club’s youth system, especially at the early stages of that breakthrough, but if Rangers make a reasonable offer then the Terriers will likely have no choice but to accept.

George Dagless

I think it’s a little early for him to be quite honest.

He’s obviously a talented young player and has lots of quality and potential but a move to Rangers would be a big step and sometimes it’s best to stick where you and keep improving and learning.

Walk before you can run springs to mind and hopefully we’ll see the right decision made for the player either way that will allow him to build on what has been a positive emergence lately.

Ned Holmes

You can see why Rangers are keen on Jackson but a January move looks a little premature.

The 21-year-old has emerged at the John Smith’s Stadium this term and looks to have cemented his place in Mark Fotheringham’s plans.

He’s still quite raw but there is plenty to get excited about so as a long-term option this could work out.

Is he ready for the pressure that comes with being a starter at Rangers? I’m not so sure.

If the Ibrox outfit do swoop for Jackson, they should be prepared to be patient.