Everton are chasing the signature of Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United.

The Toffees have had a bid rejected for the winger worth up to £15 million, according to the Daily Mail.

The Italian earned a lot of plaudits with his performances last season, scoring two and assisting four goals in his debut campaign in the Premier League.

However, he was unable to steer the Whites clear of relegation to the Championship.

Leeds’ position in the second tier has raised doubts over Gnonto’s future at Elland Road.

Will Everton sign Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United?

Carlton Palmer has praised the impact that Gnonto has had at Leeds since signing from FC Zurich last summer.

The 57-year-old believes that Leeds will try their hardest to hold onto the winger, claiming it could take more than £20 million to prise him away from the Championship side.

“Leeds United have rejected a fee of around £15 million from Everton for their exciting Italian winger Wilfried Gnonto,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Leeds have told Everton in no uncertain terms they do not want to sell the young starlet.

“Gnonto, only 19, was one of the bright sparks in an otherwise disappointing season for Leeds United.

“Leeds United’s resolve may be tested, but it will take a bid in excess of £20-25m for them to budge.”

Daniel Farke has been appointed as the Leeds manager ahead of the new Championship season, which gets underway in just a couple of weeks.

The Whites’ first game comes on 6 August against Cardiff City, but it remains to be seen whether Gnonto will be available for selection against the Bluebirds.

A number of first team players have departed Leeds since the club suffered relegation to the second division.

However, Leeds have also been active in bringing fresh faces into the first team squad at the same time.

Ethan Ampadu became the first summer arrival at the club, signing from Chelsea earlier this week in a deal believed to be worth around £7 million.

The midfielder has signed a four-year deal that will keep him at Elland Road until 2027.

It is unlikely he will be the only new arrival as Farke looks to build a side capable of fighting for promotion to the Premier League this term.

Farke has previously earned Premier League promotion twice in his managerial career, both times with Norwich City.

Should Leeds United cash-in on Wilfried Gnonto?

Recent reports have suggested some fresh optimism that a deal for the player can be completed by Everton.

A compromise figure of £19 million has been mooted, but no agreement has yet been reached between the two sides.

Losing Gnonto would be a blow to Leeds’ promotion chances given how talented the 19-year-old is already.

However, a figure close to £20 million would represent a significant profit on the fee paid to sign him just 12 months ago, so Leeds can still feel alright about completing business of that value.

Gnonto showed he can compete in the Premier League, so it comes as no surprise that there is top flight interest in his services this window.