“One of the big ones” – Darren Moore reveals Sheffield Wednesday transfer miss

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed that the Owls were beaten to an “icing on the cake” signing by “one of the big” Championship clubs in the current window.

Wednesday have been one of the busier clubs in the EFL this summer as they look to build on their top six finish in 2021/22 and get promoted out of League One this season.

There is still more than a month of the current window to go but ahead of the opening weekend of the new campaign, the Yorkshire club have already added eight new players to their squad.

However, speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, Moore revealed he was still disappointed that his club had missed out on what would have been a blockbuster signing for them.

He explained: “An excellent player, which I’m really sad that we didn’t get him because not to say that the players that we’ve got already won’t excite the Wednesday fans but this one here would have been a real icing on the cake.

“Getting down the road I thought we had it done and then one of the big Championship clubs come. One of the big ones in the Championship come knocking and sometimes you can’t knock the player for that really.

“But it was literally done really so for us to miss out on that one, it was a good talent really to miss out on. That’s sort of what it is.

“At the same time, we’ve brought some top players in where we have beaten Championship clubs to get hold of them so it works both ways.

“But sometimes I just think with myself that we’ve missed out on potentially two that have already gone to the Championship but you can’t knock it because of the players just wanting to have that Championship football so it’s worked both ways.”

There has been a fair bit of movement out of Hillsborough as well but Moore has been able to strengthen all areas over the last few months.

David Stockley looks likely to be the Owls’ new number one after joining on a free transfer from Wycombe Wanderers while ahead of him Ben Heneghan, Michael Ihiekwe, Akin Famewo, and Reece James should strengthen the manager’s defensive options.

In midfield, Will Vaulks and Tyreeq Bakinson have both left Championship club to join Wednesday while target man Michael Smith fired rivals Rotherham United to promotion last season but opted to leave and make the move across Yorkshire.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Sheffield Wednesday facts?

1 of 25 The club was founded in 1867. Real Fake

The Verdict

Wednesday supporters have to be happy with the impressive work the club has done this summer but these comments from Moore will no doubt leave them a little frustrated.

They’ll be wishing that the “icing on the cake” transfer the manager is talking about here had come to fruition because it sounds as though it could’ve been quite the acquisition.

We don’t know who the player was but he must’ve had proper quality to have Moore waxing lyrical like this and cause a Championship club to pinch him.

There’s still a little while to go in the window, though, so perhaps the Owls have one or two more in store.