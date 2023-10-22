Highlights Southampton's late victory over Hull City has helped them regain momentum and climb up the Championship table.

Ryan Fraser's 95th-minute winner was his first goal since March 2022 and showcased the team's fighting spirit.

The fans' support and their willingness to travel in bad weather has been appreciated by the players and has played a role in their success.

Ryan Fraser was Southampton's man of the moment in their late, late success over Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Saints have regained the momentum which was lost after a difficult month of September which saw them slide down the standings just as quickly as they've recovered ground on the promotion hopefuls.

Southampton edge tight contest

Fraser's 95th minute volley which flew past Ryan Allsopp in the Tigers net saw Russell Martin's side extend their recent unbeaten run to four matches and climb five places in the Championship table as they re-enter the play-off places into fifth position.

Despite the two sides creating a combined 30 chances between them, it was a game of very few chances that tested Allsopp and Gavin Bazunu, with Liam Delap swiftly cancelling out Will Smallbone's opener midway through the first period.

However, as the game progressed it was the Saints who carried much greater threat, and eventually they got their rewards, with Martin highlighting his side's change in energy levels as a big contributor to the eventual three points as per BBC Sport.

"It's a huge win for us playing against a very good team.

"The second half I thought we were outstanding and I thought we got better as the game went on. Really dominant, really aggressive without the ball, the players fought so hard.

"I really loved the energy in the second half. There was a big difference in the energy from first to second. It was a little bit safe and lacking that edge, but in the second half we brought that to the party, thankfully, and we won." Martin continued.

"It makes you feel so much better" - Fraser on late winner

The Scot was the final of eight signings in the recent summer transfer window as Southampton undergo a rebuilding task in the second tier, and despite most of his appearances so far coming off the bench, his average WhoScored rating of 6.34 shows his steady string performances when called upon.

Southampton - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Shea Charles Man City Permanent Ross Stewart Sunderland Permanent Ryan Manning Swansea City Permanent Joe Lumley Middlesbrough Permanent Taylor Harwood-Bellis Man City Loan Mason Holgate Everton Loan Flynn Downes West Ham United Loan Ryan Fraser Newcastle United Loan

The late strike was the Scotland international winger's first since scoring for Newcastle against Brighton back in March 2022, and was quick to credit the effort made by so many Saints fans to make the 508 mile-round trip to East Yorkshire in the midst of Storm Babet's torrential conditions.

"The late winner definitely is a sign of the fight in this team and the way the manager has us believing in ourselves." he told the Daily Echo.

"The fans make us believe in ourselves. For them to travel all this way in that weather, the lads appreciate it, everyone at the club appreciates it. That doesn’t go unnoticed.

"When you do it for them as well it makes you feel so much better. Scoring a 95th-minute winner in front of those fans today is probably one of the better feelings I’ve had in my career, to be honest." Fraser continued.

Weekly wages: Southampton's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

What next for Southampton?

The Saints have now marched back into the early-season contenders for a play-off place as a minimum requirement, and will look to continue this recent wave of momentum as they face another three-game week synonymous with the Championship.

Their next test will also be used as a potential benchmark, as they travel across the North to take on a Preston North End side, who despite their stutters of late still sit fourth in the league, and it will definitely be an intriguing encounter at Deepdale.