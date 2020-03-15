Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘One of the best’, ‘What a player’ – These Birmingham City fans react to message about former striker

Published

2 mins ago

on

Birmingham City have had some good players over the years and Mikael Forssell is one that made a lasting impression on the Blues faithful.

The Finnish international joined on an initial loan deal from Chelsea in 2003 and enjoyed a superb first season with the club, netting 17 goals in the Premier League as the side recorded a top-half finish.

Whilst the next two years didn’t go as well, Forssell netted nine times in the 07/08 campaign before moving on to Hannover in the Bundesliga.

Nevertheless, he is still fondly remembered at St. Andrew’s and Blues sent out a tweet showing footage of the striker in action today as it is his 39th birthday.

And, as you would expect, the replies came through quickly from the support as they praised the impact the ex-HJK man made during his time with the club.

