‘One of the best’, ‘What a player’ – These Birmingham City fans react to message about former striker

Birmingham City have had some good players over the years and Mikael Forssell is one that made a lasting impression on the Blues faithful.

The Finnish international joined on an initial loan deal from Chelsea in 2003 and enjoyed a superb first season with the club, netting 17 goals in the Premier League as the side recorded a top-half finish.

Whilst the next two years didn’t go as well, Forssell netted nine times in the 07/08 campaign before moving on to Hannover in the Bundesliga.

Nevertheless, he is still fondly remembered at St. Andrew’s and Blues sent out a tweet showing footage of the striker in action today as it is his 39th birthday.

🥳 Happy Birthday to former #BCFC striker @MikaelForssell. Feed the Forss and he will score… 🔵✊ pic.twitter.com/xQGj6A8tLU — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) March 15, 2020

And, as you would expect, the replies came through quickly from the support as they praised the impact the ex-HJK man made during his time with the club.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter about Forssell…

Happy Birthday Mikael! Best finisher I've seen in my Blues supporting era!!! — Lee W1875 (@LeeW1875) March 15, 2020

My favourite striker down the Blues, ever. — Tom Richman (@tomrichman94) March 15, 2020

Happy Birthday to the man, the myth, the legend, and my favourite Birmingham player of all time 🎂 #feedtheforce — Hadley Ravenall (@HadleyTRavenall) March 15, 2020

Hero — Nathan Clark (@nathanbcfc_) March 15, 2020

That man that machine — kevin (@kevin88738417) March 15, 2020

What.A.player… 🥳🎂🎉🎉💙 — Darren Duffy (@dazduff100) March 15, 2020