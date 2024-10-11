This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United should consider a move to sign Cheikhou Kouyate in order to cope with their injury problems.

That's according to Football League World's Leeds United fan pundit, Kris Smith, who believes a move for the versatile midfielder could be one of the club's best options before January.

Kouyate is currently a free agent, following his departure from Nottingham Forest at the end of last season, following the expiration of his contract at The City Ground.

Cheikhou Kouyate senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists RWDM Brussels 10 0 0 Anderlecht 206 6 7 KV Kortrijk 30 3 0 West Ham 147 15 8 Crystal Palace 141 3 4 Nottingham Forest 36 1 0 As of 11th October 2024

As a result, he is of course eligible to sign for a new club, despite the fact the transfer window has long since closed, and is not set to open again until January.

Now, it seems as though Smith believes that may be something Leeds should be taking advantage of, as they look to cope with their own issues.

Cheikhou Kouyate to Leeds United verdict issued

Currently, the Whites have a number of problems with injuries in midfield and at centre-back to deal with.

Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Max Wober all look to be facing extended spells on the sideline for fitness reasons.

That has forced manager Daniel Farke to name some young and inexperienced players such as Charlie Crew and James Debayo in his matchday squads recently.

It has also led to suggestions that Leeds could enter the free agent market in order to boost their numbers, and reports have claimed that a move for Kouyate has been considered by them.

It also appears as though Smith himself feels as though that could be a sensible move for the Elland Road outfit to make.

When asked by Football League World for his thoughts on those links, given Kouyate will be 35 in December, but made 12 Premier League appearances for Forest last season, the Leeds fan said:

"Given that Ethan Ampadu's out until January with a knee injury, Ilia Gruev's out until March with a knee injury, and Max Wober's out for probably another month with a knee injury, a free agent is just an absolute must for Leeds really.

"We can't really look at Charlie Crew and James Debayo as teenagers and think that we should be relying on them in a promotion race, a free agent with good experience is what we need.

"It's hard to find the quality that Farke will want in the free agent market in the middle of October, that's fair enough, but given the links to Cheikhou Kouyate that represents probably one of the best that we could manage, in terms of domestic experience.

"He's got vast Premier League and international experience behind him, he covers both central-midfield and centre-back, the two positions that we are light, because of those injuries.

"He also would add a huge physical presence to the middle of the park which we direly need, in our squad at the moment, given how short we look from set-pieces.

"You can't expect though, someone like Kouyate to come in, obviously on the verge of turning 35 in December, and become a world beater, that just wouldn't be fair on someone who is a free agent.

"But having that experience, that he does have, and that extra squad depth that we would get from him, it might just help see us through until January."

Having taken 16 points from nine league games so far this season, Leeds currently sit ninth in the Championship table.

They are set to return to action after the international break on Friday 18th October, when they host Sheffield United at Elland Road.

Cheikhou Kouyate could be a good addition at Elland Road

It does seem as though the signing of Kouyate as a free agent would be a sensible move for Leeds to make.

Of course, after a few months out of the game, it is hard to know exactly what state his fitness will be in if he does make this move.

There may therefore, be a period where they would need to wait for Kouyate to get fully up to speed, before he is thrown into the starting XI.

Even so, having spent the last ten years of his career in the Premier League, the Senegal international ought to still have the quality to do a job in the Championship.

That ought to mean that if he can get fit quickly, he will be a more reliable option for Leeds, than other, less experienced players at the start of their career.

Related Leeds United eyeing move for ex-Nottingham Forest player on a free Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu's injuries have left Leeds United with a midfield injury crisis

Meanwhile, his availability on a free transfer, and the fact he may be willing to accept reduced wages to back into the game, could lessen the financial risk of a deal.

Indeed, if he was then to thrive there, it could potentially save the club money in the January transfer window as well.

With that in mind, a move to bring Kouyate to Elland Road on a short-term deal, certainly looks like it could be a reasonably sound move for Leeds to make.