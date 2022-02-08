‘One of the best players in the league’ – Steve Bruce urged to spark West Brom flop into life following appointment

West Brom boss Steve Bruce has been urged to put a particular focus into getting Grady Diangana back to his best.

Bruce has been appointed as West Brom’s new boss on an 18-month contract, replacing Valerien Ismael at the Hawthorns.

That decision to appoint Bruce has been a topic of discussion over on FLW TV, with Football League World journalist, Chris Gallagher, suggesting that Diangana could be someone that Bruce takes a shine to.

Quiz: Did West Brom win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 Away at Bournemouth? Win Draw Lose

“The obvious one is Diangana,” Chris said when asked who could emerge under Bruce’s management.

“We all know how good he was in the Championship under Slaven Bilic. There was excitement when West Brom bought him and anger from West Ham, so that shows how highly-regarded he was.

“It hasn’t worked for him since and he hasn’t hit the heights we know he’s capable of.”

At the time of his arrival, Diangana’s fee was quoted at £18m, with West Ham fans gutted to lose the forward to West Brom given he’d just struck eight goals and registered six assists on loan with the Baggies.

Since then, the 23-year-old has stagnated and scored just one league goal for Ismael.

Despite that, Diangana has found himself on the end of praise, with Chris claiming he could be one of the best players in the Championship if Bruce gets him firing.

“He’s been quite disappointing, but the style of play with Ismael won’t have helped,” Chris continued.

“What you do hear with Bruce is that he’s an excellent man-manager and not someone that’s too focused on the tactical side, he will just give players freedom to play.

“I think Diangana is one of those who needs that. If Bruce can get him firing, he’s capable of being one of the best players in the league.

“Bruce has got to make sure he gets him in the team and makes him an important part of it. If he does, he can beat players, he can score goals and he’s got an eye for a pass.

“He’s got the lot at this level.”

Bruce’s West Brom tenure kicks off this Wednesday evening, as he takes his Baggies side to South Yorkshire to take on Sheffield United in a hugely important fixture in the race for the play-offs.

Head over to FLW TV’s YouTube channel to catch the full episode of The Debate: West Brom appoint Steve Bruce – Good or bad decision?