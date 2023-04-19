Sunderland and Huddersfield Town played out a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening.

The home side took the lead just after the half an hour mark, as on loan Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt slotted the ball home after he was threaded through by Amad Diallo.

Sunderland looked in control, but on the stroke of the hour mark, Josh Koroma made a powerful run to the edge of the Sunderland box before firing past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Tony Mowbray’s men pressed for a winner, with attackers Diallo and Jack Clarke going close for the home side, but Huddersfield managed to hold on for a draw.

Where does the draw with Sunderland leave Huddersfield Town in the table?

The point was probably a better one for Huddersfield than for Sunderland, as the home side knows they need to keep winning if they are to break into the top six.

While the point for Neil Warnock’s side sees them go two points clear of the drop zone with three games to go.

The Terriers have now only lost one game in their last five outings, as Warnock seems to have finally turned this side into a well-drilled defensive unit.

Huddersfield have three big games remaining this season, with two crucial at the bottom end of the table, as they travel to Cardiff City next weekend, before facing Sheffield United and then hosting Reading, who are currently in the relegation zone.

What did Neil Warnock say about Jack Clarke?

Huddersfield managed to contain the attacking threats that this Sunderland side can impose, with players like Diallo, Gelhardt, Alex Pritchard and Clarke being a consistent threat throughout this season.

It was the latter that caught the eye of Warnock, with the Huddersfield boss expressing his love for the player and describing him as “one of the best players in the league”.

He told Sunderland Echo: “I didn't make any subs because we were doing so well, the full backs were fabulous – Matty Pearson had to do a job on when the best players in the league in Clarke, I love him - so positive in everything he does.

"I was really pleased with how we did - I thought we got stronger as it went on. It's a young, exciting side here, but we wanted to have a go. Even from goal kicks and things like that, we didn't want to let them play. To do that you need legs, and we had that.

"We got done with a deflection at Swansea, so it was nice to get one ourselves tonight, we've had no luck at all since we got here."

How is Jack Clarke getting on at Sunderland

Clarke joined Sunderland on a permanent basis in the summer after spending some of the previous season on loan at the club.

The 22-year-old was always highly regarded, but since his move to Tottenham Hotspur, the winger has somewhat lost his way and found his career at a crossroads.

However, since joining Sunderland this season, the attacker has seemingly gotten back to his usual self, putting in impressive performances throughout the season and getting plaudits.

Clarke has featured in all but one game for Sunderland this season, scoring eight goals and registering nine assists. He has managed to form a partnership with Diallo on the other side of the attack and with other players such as Pritchard, Gelhardt, and Ross Stewart.

Therefore, it is no surprise that managers like Neil Warnock are trying to figure out plans to stop him from hurting their side, while it is also a positive that a manager of Warnock’s pedigree is speaking so highly of yourself.