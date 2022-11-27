“One of the best” – Pete O’Rourke delivers glowing verdict of Plymouth Argyle star

Plymouth Argyle sit top of the League One pile and will be hoping to secure automatic promotion as the rest of the third-tier campaign plays out.

The Pilgrims have enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign under Steven Schumacher’s stewardship, with the Plymouth boss possessing a competitive squad on the south coast.

Possessing some very exciting individuals, perhaps one of the best prospects in the division is goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

Sharing his thoughts on the young goalkeeper and assessing the chances Plymouth have of keeping the 22-year-old with the future in mind, Pete O’Rourke told Football League World: “If they could win promotion, it’ll only enhance their chances of keeping hold of their best players, including the goalkeeper Michael Cooper, who, again is regarded as one of the best young goalkeepers in the country.

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Plymouth Argyle players?

1 of 25 Callum Burton 13 24 25 32

“So Plymouth are going well, they’ll be hoping that gives them an advantage in keeping hold of their best players and persuading them to stay and that maybe they can offer them Championship football come next season.”

The verdict

Cooper has excellent ability and considering he is still just 22 years of age, there is a lot of scope for him to continue his development.

Not only has he displayed brilliant shot-stopping abilities, he is also a composed figure with the ball at his feet, all whilst being a fantastic reader of the game.

The future is exciting for the young goalkeeper and he has consistently proven that he is above the level he is currently playing in.

Should Plymouth fail to win promotion this season, then the Pilgrims will not have much of a chance of keeping him, especially if he keeps up the form he has shown this season.