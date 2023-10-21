Highlights Leeds United have improved their defensive performance and are now one of the best defensive teams in the Championship.

New forward Joël Piroe has been a standout player for Leeds, scoring five goals so far this season.

Norwich City has a strong attacking lineup, particularly with the performances of Jonathan Rowe and Gabriel Sara, who have been among the top performers in the Championship.

Leeds United look to make it a third win on the trot as they make the trip to Carrow Road.

Successive victories against Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City have put the Whites in good stead after a chaotic summer, surging into play-off contention with four wins from their last six outings.

A reinvigorated backline has seen Leeds go from one of the worst defences in the Premier League to joint-second best in the Championship, Daniel Farke putting a stop to any concerns over their chronic defensive issues.

New forward Joël Piroe, meanwhile, has hit the ground running with five goals for the season while talented young stars Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto are thriving in the second tier.

The hosts, however, will be eager to put a stop to their new-found confidence after a poor run of results has seen the Canaries drop out of the top six.

David Wagner's side have picked up just one win in their last five matches despite winning their opening four league fixtures, while a shock 6-2 defeat to Plymouth Argyle has proved to be a stumbling block to their high-flying start.

While results have not gone their way, the Norfolk outfit still boasts one of the best attacking returns in the division as they target a Premier League return of their own with several of their star players looking to halt Leeds in their tracks.

Who will be Leeds United's biggest threats against Norwich City?

Norwich City have looked lively in the final third with their new-look frontline giving Championship opposition nightmares more often than not.

While the visitors look much more composed and resilient at the back, Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith is wary of the talent at Norwich's disposal with Leeds needing to be at their best to come away with a result.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "I think not having Josh Sargent is quite a blow for Norwich, but they’ve still got plenty of goals in their team, and you instantly look at Jonathan Rowe who’s exploded this season.

"Six goals already, which is more than one every other game, and he’s scoring them in quite some style too, so he’s definitely one you’ve got to be wary of when they get forward.

"Looking deeper in their team, it has to be Gabriel Sara that you look at and worry about because I would have loved him in the summer if we wanted to cherry-pick a midfielder from another team in the league, and he’s proving why, he’s one of the best in the division right now.

"He’s a Premier League player in waiting and our midfield will have to be just as good as they have been throughout the season in order to stop him from creating."

How have Jonathan Rowe and Gabriel Sara performed this season?

When it comes to picking the highest performers in the Championship so far this season, both Jonathan Rowe and Gabriel Sara would be near the top of that list.

Rowe has burst onto the scene this season with the 20-year-old winger scoring in the opening five matches of the campaign, including superb finishes against Hull City and Southampton. His pace and fearless dribbling continues to cause relentless problems for defenders with confidence flowing for the England U21 international.

Creating such opportunities, meanwhile, is that of Gabriel Sara with his technical brilliance and passing excellence orchestrating the play from the centre of the park.

The Brazilian has recorded three goals and three assists this term, scoring in the recent outings against Birmingham City and Swansea City to become one of the top talents in the second tier.

Ultimately, the duo have worked wonders for the Canaries with Norwich looking to do all they can to ward off inevitable interest.