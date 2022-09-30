“One of the best in the league” – Stoke City fan pundit discusses future of 28-y/o attacker

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City will hope to push for the play-offs under Alex Neil this season after a mixed start to life under the Scotsman.

If the Potters are to make this a campaign to remember, you get the feeling Nick Powell will be pivotal. The attacker has once again been disrupted by injury this season, but he is back playing now having made three substitute appearances prior to the international break.

Moving forward though, there are doubts about the future of the former Manchester United man, as his deal at the Bet365 Stadium expires in the summer.

And, Stoke fan pundit Ben Rowley has admitted to FLW that he wouldn’t yet make a call on Powell, instead waiting until at least the New Year before deciding on whether to offer an extension.

“I think it’s a little bit early to say on Nick Powell at the moment as to whether he deserves a new contract or not. He’s a great player on his day, we know that, and I think he’s one of the best in the league.

“But, we know what his injury record is like, so I would give him until probably the January transfer window to see if he can consistently stay in the team and be effective.

“If he is, then fantastic, and we should definitely extend his contract, but if he gets injured again, I think we’re going to have to wait until the summer to decide. For as talented as he is, we need to see him on the pitch.”

The verdict

This does seem like a sensible approach as Powell’s fitness record is a massive concern and it would be a mistake to offer him a contract now knowing he could be out again.

As Ben says, there is no doubting the talent of the 28-year-old and if he does stay fit you would expect him to be influential this season.

So, this is one to monitor over the coming months and it will be interesting to see where Powell is playing his football in 12 months time.

