“One of the best gaffers that there has been in the EFL” – QPR fan pundit reveals 55-year-old as his ideal Neil Critchley replacement

After just 12 games in charge, Neil Critchley has been relieved of his managerial duties at Queens Park Rangers.

The club announced the decision on Sunday evening, with the R’s having gone ten matches in the Championship without a win, and as a result, sliding down the table.

They currently reside 17th in the second tier standings, for example.

The search now turns to finding a permanent successor for the 44-year-old, and with that in mind, we asked FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir if there was anyone in particular he’d like to see take the role.

“If I was in charge now I’d be looking at an experienced manager.” Louis explained to FLW.

“I mean, you’ve got a few out there who you won’t have to pay a compensation fee for because they’re not currently working.

“You’ve got Chris Wilder, you’ve got Dean Smith, and for me Chris Wilder would be my number one selection because it’s about time we got someone in that isn’t afraid to shake things up and this current crop of players really need a manager to just basically tell them how it is, tell them how bad they’ve been and start making this group of players into something we’ve not seen in the last few weeks – a tough side to play against, not just getting beaten every other week and rolled over too easily.

“We’re so soft and I think a manager like Chris Wilder would change that.

“Let’s not forget Chris Wilder is one of the best gaffers that there has been in the EFL. I mean, you look at his career – it obviously didn’t work out last time at Middlesbrough – but that happens to certain managers and you’ve just gotta look at what he did with Sheffield United.

“I think he would fit in well into QPR because we need that sort of Manager – an old school manager with experience – and I just think it’s the perfect time to get someone in like that.

“But will that happen under under Les Ferdinand and the current board? I’m not so sure. They’ll probably go for another easy option to please the fans, maybe someone like Gareth Ainsworth, which for me would be ridiculous.

“That’d be a shocking appointment. I’d be happy to be proved wrong. But no, we need a tough experienced manager who has done it and proven it at this level and for me, Chris Wilder ticks all those boxes.”

QPR next play in Championship action on Saturday afternoon, with Blackburn Rovers the visitors to Loftus Road.

It remains to be seen whether or not the R’s have an appointment in place in time for the clash.

It sounds as though our fan pundit is very clear on the direction he wants QPR to go with their next appointment, feeling that an experienced head coming in at Loftus Road would be best.

Chris Wilder, in my eyes, would be an excellent candidate for the role, too.

As our fan pundit explains, he is one of the top managers in the EFL and I don’t think just because things went a bit wrong at Middlesbrough that QPR should be put off by that.

It doesn’t sound as though Louis had much confidence in the board making that type of appointment, though, so it will certainly be interesting to see who those in charge at QPR do go for in the coming days.