“One of the best” – Ex-Rotherham United player reacts as Derby County swoop for Paul Warne

After taking Rotherham back up to the Championship for a third time, boss Paul Warne has now being taken over as Derby County manager.

The manager has had plenty of success in the third tier so far and has now dropped down a division again to get some more with the Rams. The club have struggled after off-field issues and after a huge points deduction last season, they were relegated down to League One.

With boss Wayne Rooney leaving his post, it has left Liam Rosenior in charge ever since. It seemed as though Derby were prepared to let the former player oversee things for a while at Pride Park yet but now they have swapped their stance and have brought in Paul Warne.

Now, with a move done, former player Adam Collin has spoken out to Derbyshire Live about the manager and claimed he is ‘one of the best’ that he knows in the game and that he will get ‘the best’ out of the Derby squad.

Having played for Rotherham and then managed them at the same time that the goalkeeper was there, Collin is all too familiar with the current Millers boss. He knows him extremely well and certainly feels that he can get the job done for Derby in the third tier.

Warne has certainly got the credentials on his CV to back that up. He has twice been a runner-up in League One with Rotherham before and has even taken them up through the play-offs – so is experienced in every aspect of a third tier promotion.

Now, speaking to Derbyshire Live about the appointment, Collin said of Warne: “First and foremost he is a great guy and one of the best I know in football. He’s honest, he will tell you how it is even if you don’t like what he says at times. But players appreciate that. He’s approachable which is so important as a manager.

“There are some that you come across that aren’t, but he will get the best out of the players, I’ve no doubt about that. At Rotherham I played under Steve Evans which could be quite tough at times, but Paul united the dressing room and kept everybody together.”

The Verdict

Paul Warne is a very good manager in the EFL and he’s proven as much during his time with Rotherham.

He’s been trusted with the Millers, even with the side yo-yo’ing between the two divisions, and has continually produced the goods and got the side back at the top of the third tier every season. They’ve never dropped off the pace and have looked on track to be even better this year in the Championship.

That’s why it is a shock to see him drop down to Derby but the job must certainly have appealed to him. The boss hasn’t just proven his mettle with his CV and his achievements but others in the game are willing to vouch for him too it seems, with Collin just one of the former players who are prepared to speak out for the manager.

If he can get similar results from Derby as he has with Rotherham, they should be on to a winner.