Middlesbrough are the latest club to be linked with a move for Derby County defender Eiran Cashin.

The Ireland underage international was previously linked with a move to Birmingham City following the appointment of Wayne Rooney as manager in October.

However, Boro are also now said to be interested following a series of defensive injuries.

According to Teamtalk, the Championship sides face competition from the likes of West Ham, Brighton and Burnley in the race for the 22-year-old’s signature.

Cashin has been a standout figure for Paul Warne’s side so far this campaign, with Derby chasing promotion back to the Championship.

Would Eiran Cashin be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

Carlton Palmer expects Cashin to leave the club during the January transfer window despite Derby’s efforts to get him to agree to a new contract.

The 58-year-old believes that the defender has the potential to compete in the Premier League, predicting a bright future ahead for the centre-back.

“West Ham and Middlesbrough, Burnley are just a few clubs [interested] in signing Derby County Eiran Cashin,” Palmer told Football League World.

“The 22-year-old centre-back has been a regular in Derby County's first team for three seasons now, but from all the indications it's likely he will leave the club in the January transfer window.

“Brighton almost signed Cashin in the summer, but the deal fell through on deadline day.

“Cashin has been one of the best defenders in League One this season and Derby are key to tie him down to a new deal, but given the interest in Cashin being shown, he almost certainly will leave.

“I think the Republic of Ireland U21 star is well capable of playing in the Premier League and is destined for a very bright future at the highest level in the game.”

Where are Middlesbrough in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Middlesbrough are currently without the likes of Tommy Smith and Darragh Lenihan, with the duo not expected back for quite some time.

This has left Michael Carrick’s side looking light at the back, which will necessitate some action in the January transfer window if they are compete for promotion to the Premier League.

The Teesside outfit is 12th in the Championship table after the first 19 games of the campaign.

The gap to the play-off places is just three points, with Boro aiming for a second consecutive top six finish.

A 3-2 defeat to Leeds United last weekend came as a blow in their battle for a top six position.

Next up for Carrick’s team is a home game against second place Ipswich Town on 9 December.

How much is Eiran Cashin worth?

Derby have an option to extend Cashin’s contract to 2025, but that’s still not a great leveraging position.

That they are only sixth in the League One table also doesn’t help, as promotion to the second tier is far from guaranteed.

But he is an exceptional talent that is attracting a lot of attention so the Rams should still be able to get a decent fee for him, especially for a third division team.

Derby could reasonably earn around £5 million for the defender, which Middlesbrough should look to take advantage of if they can afford.