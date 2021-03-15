‘One of the best candidates available’ – 43-year-old emerges as front-runner for Birmingham job: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Neil Harris has emerged as a front-runner for the soon-to-be vacant Birmingham City job, with the ex-Cardiff and Millwall boss at the top of the betting markets to replace Aitor Karanka.

The Spaniard has already lost his job according to multiple sources, but his departure from St Andrew’s is expected to be officially confirmed today, with a replacement to swiftly follow.

The Blues are in a big mess near the relegation zone, with 22nd-placed Rotherham having four games in hand on them and they are trailing by just three points.

A 3-0 drubbing at home to Bristol City was enough for Birmingham’s board to make a change, and Harris seems to be a top contender according to the bookies.

The 43-year-old has been a free agent since departing Cardiff City in January, leaving them in mid-table after five straight league defeats – but his biggest achievement with them was getting them into the play offs last season.

Would he be a good fit for Birmingham though as they look to fight off the threat of relegation to League One? Our FLW writers have had their say…

Chris Thorpe

Hundred percent in my eyes, I think Harris was unlucky during his time at Cardiff City and he certainly has a point to prove to a lot of people.

I think he’d jump at the chance to manage a team like Birmingham, there’s so much potential for growth there.

He is vastly experienced at Championship level and knows what it takes to stay in the division after his great work with Millwall.

I think the Blues could do a lot worse than Harris and he’s certainly one of the best candidates available in the current market.

Phil Spencer

This could be a decent appointment for Birmingham City.

Neil Harris is a manager who knows the Championship very well and that’s exactly what the Blues need right now.

If the former Millwall and Cardiff boss was to come in there’s no doubt that he would make an impression on the Birmingham players and that could see them pick up some crucial results between now and the end of the season.

I think this would be a good shout and a move that they should pursue.

Sam Rourke

He’d be a steady appointment for me.

He worked wonders during his time at Millwall with what were relatively limited resources, but he managed to get some real consistency out of the team.

He’s the sort of character who will come in and galvanise a dressing room and get them pulling in the same direction, something the Blues desperately need right now.

He has plenty of experience at 43-years-old and his recent experience at Cardiff City will have just added to that. He’ll have learnt a lot of lessons from his time at the Bluebirds.

This strikes me as a potential appointment that could work in the short-term, but at the same time, offer the Blues a long-term solution at the same time.