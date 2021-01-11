Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘One of our own’, ‘Sad to see’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to passionate player message after transfer announced

Published

8 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest confirmed today that Tendayi Darikwa had left the club to join Wigan Athletic on loan for the rest of the season.

With the 29-year-old out of contract in the summer, he has realistically played his last game for the Reds.

So, following the move, the right-back took to Twitter to send a passionate message to the support, where he thanked them for sticking with him after his injury, and he admitted it was ‘not the way I imagined it ending’.

Having been born in Nottingham, pulling on the shirt meant a lot to Darikwa, and his departure caused a debate among the fan base, with many feeling he merited more opportunities than he was given.

Therefore, they were touched by his message on social media, and the support saw it as a great chance to thank the player for all he did during his time at the City Ground.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


