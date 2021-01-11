‘One of our own’, ‘Sad to see’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to passionate player message after transfer announced

Nottingham Forest confirmed today that Tendayi Darikwa had left the club to join Wigan Athletic on loan for the rest of the season.

With the 29-year-old out of contract in the summer, he has realistically played his last game for the Reds.

From a young age I wanted to play for this football club, I’m thankful and grateful for the opportunity to do that. Not the way I imagined it ending but that’s life. Thank you to everyone for the love and support during my time here, especially through last seasons injury ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Tm7unsXM1Y — Tendayi Darikwa (@TendayiDarikwa) January 11, 2021

So, following the move, the right-back took to Twitter to send a passionate message to the support, where he thanked them for sticking with him after his injury, and he admitted it was ‘not the way I imagined it ending’.

Having been born in Nottingham, pulling on the shirt meant a lot to Darikwa, and his departure caused a debate among the fan base, with many feeling he merited more opportunities than he was given.

Therefore, they were touched by his message on social media, and the support saw it as a great chance to thank the player for all he did during his time at the City Ground.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Circumstances were against you but it is a big shame you weren't at least given a fair chance to show what you could do. You are a true pro and a positive character so I'm sure you'll do well moving forward. Will be keeping an eye on your progress. Thanks for your efforts❤ — Debs🥂💙 (@deblee_smith) January 11, 2021

You deserved your shot, at least you can cross a ball unlike Cyrus. True shame to loose the Clifton Cafu. Sash it at Wigan lad! Prove your point — Lewis Morris (@lewis_nffc) January 11, 2021

It’s been a pleasure having you in the famous garibaldi red for these past few years good luck in the rest of your career @TendayiDarikwa ❤️👊 #NFFC https://t.co/Hgi0RWxVMa — George NFFC 🔴⚪️ (@GC_NFFC) January 11, 2021

An absolute joke that Christie gets game time every week when this bloke is around the squad. Gutted to say the least ☹️ https://t.co/Cee9vzZkUI — Lewis Kingsley (@nffclewisking) January 11, 2021

Sad to see us get rid of players who’d do anything for this team/club https://t.co/ZEFOcservi — Cambo slice (@Cameron___A) January 11, 2021

One of our own, all the best for the future! Should have been starting this season ❤ — Sam (@SamJDunn17) January 11, 2021

Good luck Tendayi – I’m glad you played for this great club and wish you all the best for the future 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 — B8S (@B8Batesy7891) January 11, 2021