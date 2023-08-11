Highlights West Brom could sell winger Grady Diangana to raise funds, with interest from clubs like Burnley, Leicester City, Leeds United, and Saudi Arabia.

The club previously sold Dara O'Shea to Burnley to stabilize their finances, indicating they are willing to cash in on valuable players.

If West Brom receives the right offer, they should accept it as Diangana is one of their only saleable assets and his value has dropped significantly since his permanent signing.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more… West Bromwich Albion have got their campaign underway in disappointing fashion. After defeat to Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in their EFL Championship opener last weekend, they exited the Carabao Cup in the first round on Tuesday at the hands of Stoke City.Their poor run of form has seen The Baggies winless on the road since mid-April last season when they won at Blackpool, and the misery is in equal measure off the pitch with no significant money used on player transfers.The West Midlands side have bided their time in the summer transfer window so far, using loans and free transfers as their way of business after parachute payments from the Premier League have run out.They captured Columbian prospect Jeremy Sarmiento on a season-long loan from Brighton and Hove Albion before securing former Sunderland hotshot Josh Maja on a free transfer from Bordeaux. After defeat to Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in their EFL Championship opener last weekend, they exited the Carabao Cup in the first round on Tuesday at the hands of Stoke City.Their poor run of form has seen The Baggies winless on the road since mid-April last season when they won at Blackpool, and the misery is in equal measure off the pitch with no significant money used on player transfers.The West Midlands side have bided their time in the summer transfer window so far, using loans and free transfers as their way of business after parachute payments from the Premier League have run out.They captured Columbian prospect Jeremy Sarmiento on a season-long loan from Brighton and Hove Albion before securing former Sunderland hotshot Josh Maja on a free transfer from Bordeaux. It is reported by Lewis Cox from the Express & Star that Albion are still looking to raise funds having already moved Dara O'Shea on for £7m to Burnley and terminating goalkeeper David Button's contract.

Who is interested in signing Grady Diangana?

The latest player potentially following them out the door is winger Grady Diangana, who has struggled with injury problems and a lack of confidence since signing for the club back in 2020.The 25-year-old former West Ham winger excelled in his initial loan spell at The Hawthorns under Slaven Bilic as West Brom secured automatic promotion to the Premier League. With eight goals and six assists, Diangana proved to be a constant threat for opposition defenders on the left-hand side and linked up effectively with Matheus Pereira.But since his permanent signing, the Congolese-born wide man has contributed just seven goals in 88 appearances as he heads into his fourth year at the club, and, as reported again by Lewis Cox of the Express & Star , a host of clubs are vying for his signature with Leicester City, Leeds United and Burnley all keen, as well as interest from Saudi Arabia.

Should West Brom cash-in on Grady Diangana?

From what has been reported, no club has officially made a bid for Grady Diangana, but FLW’s West Bromwich Albion fan pundit Matt Smith insists the club should accept if the right offer comes along.

He told FLW: "Diangana is an interesting one. I do think Albion should cash in if we get the opportunity, mainly because he's one of our only saleable assets.

"In terms of a fee, I think If we could get £6 million then we have to take that. We brought him for £12 million a couple of years ago when we were a Premier League club off the back of a good season, but his value has dropped significantly since then, so if we can get half of that I would be pretty happy.

"Potential add-ons could also get us a decent fee if he kicks on. I do think there's still a decent player in there with his raw ability, but I'm not sure if he ever wanted to come to Albion permanently in the first place, and he has never settled since making the move."