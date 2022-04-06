“One of a kind” – Stoke City fan pundit delivers honest Romaine Sawyers transfer claim

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With Stoke City set to stay in the Championship for another year, it will be intriguing to see whether they are able to assemble a squad which is capable of challenging for promotion next season.

One of the players who could potentially be on the Potters’ radar in terms of a permanent move to the bet365 Stadium this summer is Romaine Sawyers.

The midfielder’s loan spell at Stoke will reach a conclusion next month when the current term ends.

However, when you consider that Sawyers’ contract at West Bromwich Albion expires in June, there is a chance that he could become a free-agent if fresh terms are not agreed with his parent-club.

During his time at Stoke, the midfielder has produced some promising performances for the Championship outfit.

In the 24 games that he has featured in, Sawyers has managed to find the back of the net on three occasions whilst he has also chipped in with four assists for his team-mates.

Making reference to Sawyers, FLW’s Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley has admitted that he would like to see the club sign the former Brentford man on a full-time basis in the upcoming transfer window due to the midfielder’s all-round ability.

Speaking to FLW, Rowley said: “The good thing about Romaine Sawyers is that he is sort of one of a kind really, or there aren’t very many of him anyway.

“He’s a player that can take the ball, can dribble and has a good eye for a pass.

“You know, he’s a line-breaker and we’ve not seen that at Stoke for some years now.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Stoke City players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Has former Stoke man Erik Pieters ever played for a French club during his career? Yes No

“I think he’s a great option to have in the Championship and if he is available on a free transfer, which I assume he will be at the end of the season, then we should definitely sign him up.

“He’s not a bad age, I think he’s 29, so you know I don’t think there’s too much risk there for Stoke.

“I think we need other bodies around him as well though to give us different options in midfield but I think he can certainly be one of them.”