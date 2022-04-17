One obvious winner and one clear loser at West Brom this season – Agreed?

West Brom face an uphill battle to achieve a play-off place in the Sky Bet Championship this campaign.

Under former boss Valerien Ismael, the Baggies were in the top six at the beginning of the calendar year, but things had already begun to unravel under the Frenchman when he was relieved of his duties in January.

Steve Bruce took over and things did not get any better, with the Baggies falling outside of the top six and into mid-table obscurity.

Bruce has steadied the ship of late, with the club now sitting 11th in the Championship, but they have a five point deficit to make up with just four matches remaining.

With that being said, there have been some at the club that have had better seasons than others and so we’ve picked out one winner and one loser for the Baggies this campaign.

Winner: Matt Clarke

Matt Clarke joined the Baggies on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer and has arguably been West Brom’s best defender at times this season.

Clarke is yet to make a single appearance for his parent club and this is his third loan spell in as many years at Championship level.

It is hard not to feel as though he is a winner, however, because recently, Steve Bruce hinted that Clarke could remain at the Hawthorns next summer, and in that sense, if he did remain, he would have earned himself a move to a club he can call home and play football.

Clarke has just 12 months remaining on his Brighton contract come the summer too, so he may well be available permanently for a reasonable price.

Loser: Daryl Dike

Unfortunately, Daryl Dike has to go down as a big loser at West Brom this season after suffering an injury so shortly into his Baggies tenure.

Dike was electric for Barnsley when joining them during the winter window in 2020/21, and West Brom hoped for a similar impact at the Hawthorns when they picked him up in January, only for injury to halt that before it had even got going.

Dike appeared on just two occasions before suffering a hamstring injury that has so far kept him out for three months.

Dike has a big future with the Baggies, but this season has to be considered a disaster after making a big-money mid-season move.