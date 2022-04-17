One obvious winner and one clear loser at Swansea City this season – Agreed?

Swansea City have endured a transitional season under Russell Martin this season in the Sky Bet Championship.

A disrupted pre-season with Steve Cooper leaving halfway through and Russell Martin joining shortly after meant that any aspirations of promotion had to be extinguished early in the campaign.

The two styles between managers are very different but there are huge signs of progress with Swansea currently sitting 14th and unbeaten in their last six games.

There have been promising signs with the Swans threatening to make a run for the playoffs before dropping off, but it has given Martin and his solid foundations for next season.

With that being said, in any season there are certain winners and losers at clubs, and here, we’ve taken a look at one player whose season could deem them a ‘winner’ and another player that has had an unfortunate campaign and thus could be deemed ‘loser’ for the Welsh side this season.

Winner: Jamie Paterson

It’s been an interesting season for Paterson given his signing for Swansea was one of a low risk. He had a number of injuries while at Bristol City which meant they decided against extending his stay at Ashton Gate.

This left Paterson at a crossroads until Swansea came in and offered him a one year deal with a one year extension.

Paterson’s form for Swansea this season has been remarkable. He sits high in the list of the most creative players in the entire league and certainly the most crucial for Martin’s side this season.

The former Forest and Huddersfield creator has nine goals and eight assists this season led to speculation about his future and a contract dispute. He was subsequently removed from the team while the contract dispute was resolved and Swansea dropped in form during that time.

It highlighted his importance to the team and his value as well. He’s had an injury free season and made the most appearances in a single campaign since 18/19.

Whatever happens, Paterson will finish the season in a much better position than when he entered it.

Loser: Jay Fulton

Jay Fulton has been unfortunate this season. He was a key cog for Steve Cooper’s side alongside Matt Grimes and his energy and ball-winning capabilities made him important to Cooper’s style.

However, with Martin playing a more expansive, possession based game, it left Fulton on the sidelines.

It also wasn’t helped by the midfielder being banned for the first three games after his red card in the playoff final last season.

Fulton is clearly a good player but because of style of play, he has been less effective this season for Swansea than in previous years and will most certainly be looking at other opportunities this summer.