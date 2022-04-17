One obvious winner and one clear loser at Stoke City this season – Agreed?

Stoke City have had somewhat of an average campaign in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

Despite showing early promise and top six potential, Michael O’Neill’s side quickly fell away.

After their 1-0 defeat to Bristol City on Friday, the Potters currently sit 15th in the Championship table on 55 points, neither threatened by the relegation battle nor challenging the play-off chase.

With that being said, in any season there are certain winners and losers at clubs, and here, we’ve taken a look at one player whose season could deem them a ‘winner’ and another player that has had an unfortunate campaign and thus could be deemed as a ‘loser’ for Stoke this season.

Winner: Ben Wilmot.

One winner is undoubtedly centre-back Ben Wilmot, in his first season at the club.

Wilmot joined the Potters from Watford last August after failing to establish himself a regular starting spot for the Hornets as they won promotion to the Premier League last campaign.

This season, though, Wilmot has had no such issues, establishing himself as a relative mainstay in the Stoke City backline and justifying his drop back down to the second tier.

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Stoke City 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 JACK BUTLAND CRYSTAL PALACE WEST HAM

When he has played in his 33 Championship appearances, Wilmot has looked assured enough, too, showing the quality that earned him a Premier League move from Stevenage back in 2018.

At 22-years-old, Wilmot still has plenty to improve on, but after dropping down to the second tier, his season personally has certainly been a decent one.

Loser: Harry Souttar

Harry Souttar is perhaps the biggest loser at Stoke City purely based on the serious injury he suffered whilst playing for the Australian national team back in November.

Souttar had started the season excellently, making 16 appearances and featuring in every single one of the club’s league matches bar the first, until his injury.

Since then, he has remained out indefinitely with a cruciate ligament rupture, according to Transfermarkt.

At 23-years-old, suffering such a serious injury is a huge setback to Souttar, but he will no doubt be looking to come back stronger next season.

Once back, Stoke City have two excellent centre-half options in Souttar himself and Ben Wilmot above.