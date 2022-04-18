One obvious winner and one clear loser at Sheffield Wednesday this season – Agreed?

Currently battling to secure a play-off spot during what remains of this League One campaign, it is set to be a tense finale at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls are currently fifth in the third-tier standings but they are the same number of points as Wycombe Wanders and Sunderland in sixth and seventh respectively.

Darren Moore’s side do possess a game in hand over the Chairboys who are currently holding on to the last play-off spot, with Wednesday being eager to make that match count.

Here, we take a look at one obvious winner and one clear loser at Sheffield Wednesday this season…

One winner – Barry Bannan

Barry Bannan has proven to be a classy operator in recent seasons for the Owls, with the experienced midfielder shining in League One this season.

There were questions during the summer about whether or not the 32-year-old would stick with the Owls, with a number of proposals surfacing from the Championship and even the Premier League ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, as per a report from Sky Sports News (Transfer Centre, 12:40, 19.07.21).

The continued brilliance of the marvellous midfielder has played an integral role in why the Owls are currently competing for promotion back to the Championship.

Bannan has netted eight times and has provided a further 10 assists in his 40 League One appearances thus far, proving to be a level above for the vast majority of the season.

One loser – Josh Windass

Injury has completely disrupted Josh Windass’ season, a campaign where he could have absolutely tore things up in an Owls shirt.

On a similar level to Bannan, Windass is someone who possesses ability much beyond the third-tier, with several Championship clubs targeting him during last summer.

Despite having his campaign hampered by injury, Windass has scored four times in seven appearances already this season, averaging a goal every 81 minutes.

Windass’ continued absence has been difficult for Sheffield Wednesday fans to have to deal with all season, knowing the kind of impact he can have on games.