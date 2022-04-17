One obvious winner and one clear loser at Sheffield United this season – Agreed?

Following relegation from the Premier League has been a rather mixed first season back in the Championship for Sheffield United.

Under Slavisa Jokanovic, an expected promotion push failed to materialise for the Blades, who found themselves languishing in the bottom half of the table.

But after sacking Jokanovic and putting Paul Heckingbottom in charge back in November, the Blades have certainly kicked on.

The Bramall Lane club now sit sixth in the Championship table, meaning a return to the Premier League is certainly not out of reach, and there have been some players who have had a bigger impact than others on that turnaround.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at one winner and one loser among Sheffield United’s playing squad, from the way this season has gone so far.

Winner: Wes Foderingham

The summer deadline day loan signing of Roma’s Robin Olsen meant it initially looked as though Foderingham would once again be playing second-fiddle in goal for the Blades this season.

But while that was initially the case, Foderingham has barely looked back since taking over from Olsen in November, prompting the Swede’s loan move to be terminated prematurely in January.

That was after a string of excellent performances and spectacular saves from Foderingham that have seen him keep 16 clean sheets in just 28 league games for Sheffield United, meaning it is hard to see him losing his place between the posts for the Blades again anytime soon.

Loser: Rhian Brewster

In fairness to Brewster, it shoud probably be noted that his place here, is not exactly his own fault.

Following a goalless first season at Bramall Lane in 2020/21, after his big money move from Liverpool, the striker had been enduring a similarly slow start to this season, until he started to find his scoring touch with three goals in seven appearances for the Blades.

But just as he was doing that, the 22-year-old suffered a season-ending injury with a hamstring injury picked up in January, ruining that momentum he has been building, and raising the questions of just when the young attacker might be able to catch a break in a Sheffield United shirt.