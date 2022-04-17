One obvious winner and one clear loser at Reading FC this season – Agreed?

Reading have had a very difficult season on the whole, but a remarkable 2-1 win at Sheffield United last time out should ensure the Royals avoid relegation.

Dropping down to the third tier has been a real worry for the Berkshire outfit, with a six-point deduction for off-field issues not helping their cause.

Paul Ince was drafted in to replace Veljko Paunovic, and you have to say that it’s a decision that has paid off, with Reading now nine points clear of 22nd placed Derby County with four games to play.

So, whilst there is still some work to do, the situation is looking a lot brighter than it was a few weeks ago.

Here we look at ONE winner and ONE loser from this rollercoaster Reading campaign…

Winner: Paul Ince

You have to say that the big winner for Reading has been Ince.

The former Blackpool boss had been out of the game for a long time, so his appointment was not greeted with any sort of positivity.

But, alongside former Wolves teammate Alex Rae, the ex-England captain has got a reaction from this group, bringing an organisation to the defence, whilst they’ve shown ability in the final third.

Ince deserves huge credit for that and you would imagine he has done enough to land the job on a permanent basis as he has done very well.

Loser: Alen Halilovic

The attacking midfielder joined on a free transfer at the start of the season and it was hoped he would kick-on after showing flashes of his quality at Birmingham.

But, with injuries restricting his impact, Halilovic has made just 11 appearances.

It’s not like he was out of his depth when he played, but it’s not the season that the 25-year-old would’ve wanted. With his deal up in the summer, you would expect the Croatian to move on in the summer.