One obvious winner and one clear loser at QPR this season – Agreed?

With four games left of the Championship season to play, Queens Park Rangers have a battle on their hands to climb back into the top six of the Championship.

For much of the season, the Hoops have been in contention to finish in the play-off spots, however a poor run of form in recent weeks has seen the London club slip out.

They have now slipped down to 12th place in the table and it may take four wins and some results elsewhere to go for them in order to make sure they’re one of four teams in the play-offs – that has to start with defeating Derby County on Easter Monday.

Even though the campaign is not over yet, let’s look at one clear winner and loser from the R’s this season.

WINNER: Chris Willock

When QPR lost Ebere Eze in the summer of 2020, the club needed someone to come in and replace his dynamism and creativity, and Willock was signed to do just that.

Ilias Chair perhaps ended up overshadowing him last season, and Willock’s tally of three goals and five assists was pretty underwhelming in the grand scheme of things.

However the ex-Arsenal man has really stepped up to the plate in a big way this season and has been active in the goal contributions stakes, scoring seven times and also notching 11 assists.

He has been the man that QPR have turned to when they’ve needed someone to pull them out of tricky situations, and it’s a major blow that Mark Warburton cannot call upon him for the final few matches of the campaign, with Willock’s season ended with a hamstring injury.

LOSER: Osman Kakay

This could go to Warburton considering his job is apparently under threat, however in terms of players who have perhaps not been given much of a chance, Kakay has to be up there.

Warburton brought in some fresh competition for Kakay in the summer in the form of Moses Odubajo, this coming after the former featured 28 times in the Championship last season.

But due to Albert Adomah proving to be a very capable wing-back despite his advancing years, Kakay’s playing time has been reduced even further.

The Sierra Leone international defender has appeared just 10 times in the league during the current campaign and he’s only been on the bench twice since the beginning of February.

Kakay is still contracted for another two years at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, but at 24 years old he may find his first-team opportunities at the club limited going forward.