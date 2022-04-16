One obvious winner and one clear loser at Preston North End this season – Agreed?

Preston North End have had an up and down season so far.

The Lilywhites started the season slowly and after some bad results under Frankie McAvoy, they decided to part ways with the boss before the turn of the year. In came Ryan Lowe and the tide turned and whilst the play-offs seemed possible at points, they now look likely to consolidate with a top half finish.

Despite the season not amounting to too much in terms of promotion hopes though, the side have seen some flashes of brilliance amongst their squad and there have certainly been some standout players – and some not so impressive ones too.

Here then, is our pick for the one winner and one loser at Deepdale over the course of the season.

Winner: Daniel Iversen

There could be a few players who deserve to be the winner – Cameron Archer has excelled in his half season, Sepp van den Berg has been reliable as ever and even non-loan stars like Andrew Hughes and Ben Whiteman have come into their own this campaign.

This has to go to Daniel Iversen though. Those in football often say that games can be won and lost by a good striker bagging goals when they matter but PNE have seen themselves kept in games more often than not by the heroics of the Denmark man.

When the club have faltered in attack, the Leicester man has kept them in the game with some outstanding saves at the other end of the field. When Preston have excelled via their strikeforce, the goalkeeper has ensured that he doesn’t ship any goals and that his team come away with the win.

Over the course of the past two seasons, the supporters have taken to him massively and he is considered one of their own now. There will be some tears when he ends up departing back for the King Power Stadium at the end of the season but he has done his stock a world of good during his time at Deepdale and he could be a real shoe-in for the Player of the Year award at Preston this season.

Loser: Joe Rafferty

Again, there are a few names that could go here but perhaps it should go to Rafferty for the amount of gametime he has had this season.

Last season, he featured fairly often and had 22 Championship appearances in total as he was often trusted on the right flank. This year though, he was left out of the 25-man squad entirely at one point and was confined to just playing for the Preston reserve team.

He has recently been brought back into the mix by Ryan Lowe but with the former Plymouth man utilising wing-backs rather than normal full-backs, he hasn’t been trusted as much still. With just four Championship showings to his name and a season spent largely on the sidelines, he could be the loser of the season for PNE.