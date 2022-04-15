One obvious winner and one clear loser at Nottingham Forest this season – Agreed?

It has been a rollercoaster of a season for Nottingham Forest.

A poor start under Chris Hughton left the Reds bottom of the table in September but the appointment of Steve Cooper as manager has had a transformative effect on the club.

Forest now find themselves in the battle for the play-off places and could even overhaul Bournemouth in 2nd with a good end to the season.

It has been a campaign of many highs and lows with players stepping up under the pressure but with others falling by the wayside.

Here, we look at one winner and one loser at the City Ground from this season…

Winner: Brennan Johnson

There is no doubt that Johnson has been the breakout star of this Forest side.

The 20-year old didn’t make a single appearance in the Championship last season, but has played 40 times in the second division this campaign.

Among those 40 games, the exciting youngster has scored 14 goals and made eight assists.

His performances under Cooper have been exhilarating and have caught the attention of Premier League sides such as Brentford, who had a bid for him rejected in the January transfer window.

Johnson could still leave the City Ground come the end of the season if Forest fail to earn promotion, with his performances this season showing he is ready for top flight football.

Loser: Sam Surridge

Surridge arrived at Forest in January from Stoke City, where he previously was unable to break into the starting team.

Since joining Cooper’s side, Surridge is yet to start a Championship game, having come off the bench 10 times.

While the 23-year old has scored twice in those limited minutes, there is no obvious pathway for him into the team going forward.

The forward has been unable to settle long-term into a side that is willing to give him a starting berth and Forest have ultimately decided this campaign that he is only worthy of the bench.