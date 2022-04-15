One obvious winner and one clear loser at Millwall this season – Agreed?

Millwall have had a very interesting season in the Championship, flirting with the play-offs in patches but mainly competing in upper mid table.

Gary Rowett has once again performed excellently in the dugout with the Lions and will be hoping to build on another promising campaign in the summer.

Some players have gone to new levels this term, as the club look to move on from the squad that has established the Lions as a Championship club in recent years.

Here, we have taken a look at one obvious winner and one clear loser at Millwall this season…

Winner: Danny McNamara

Mahlon Romeo was vying for the right wing back role with McNamara last season before heading out on loan to Portsmouth this term.

Leaving the berth vacant for McNamara to establish himself in the side.

The 23-year-old, who signed from St Johnstone last January, has nailed his spot in the team and has been one of the best performing right wing backs in the division.

McNamara has an excellent role model in Scott Malone, 31, at left wing back and has adapted to the pace of English football seamlessly in the last year and a half.

Players like McNamara, Billy Mitchell and Tyler Burey will generate a lot of positivity around The Den, even with the chance that talisman Jed Wallace departs this summer.

Loser: Sheyi Ojo

Ojo’s seventh loan spell away from Liverpool has not been as successful as they would have hoped, with the 24-year-old’s contract running out at Anfield at the end of next season.

The former England U21 international impressed at Cardiff City last season, but has not been able to emulate those performances this term, with Rowett’s three at the back making it difficult for Ojo to force his way into contention.

The 24-year-old is not a natural striker or wing back, and therefore Rowett would have had to tweak the tactics to accommodate Ojo, of which he has not been prepared to do.

Hopefully, a new permanent destinations can be found this summer, so that Ojo can kickstart his career away from the Reds.