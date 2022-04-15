One obvious winner and one clear loser at Middlesbrough this season – Agreed?

Championship outfit Middlesbrough have endured a reasonably successful campaign, doing themselves proud both in the second tier and in the FA Cup this season.

They have lost their last two matches – but this has been a small poor patch in what has been a productive season – adapting well mid-season to Chris Wilder’s methods and managing to move on from Neil Warnock effectively.

Their form under Wilder has allowed them to assert themselves as serious candidates in the promotion mix, sitting just three points adrift of the top six at this stage despite recent setbacks and having a game in hand over most of their rivals.

Some of their key assets have enjoyed extremely successful seasons, with captain Jonny Howson continuing to lead by example, Marcus Tavernier showing why he has been the subject of interest from the Premier League, Dael Fry continuing to develop well at the back and Slovenian forward Andraz Sporar establishing himself as a cult hero.

However, not every player in the Teesside club’s squad has endured a successful campaign, with Grant Hall perhaps disappointed not to have made more of an impact this term.

With this in mind, we take a look at one big winner and one clear winner at the Riverside Stadium from the 2021/22 campaign.

Winner: Isaiah Jones

There’s only one winner that can be selected – and that’s right wing-back Jones who has gone from being a fringe player to the most integral part of Boro’s squad – a remarkable rise that the 22-year-old should be proud of.

Football League World’s Middlesbrough pundit Dana Malt believes Sammy Ameobi’s injury played a key part in elevating the wing-back to the first team, previously looking as though he may have been made available for another loan spell away from the Riverside before his teammate’s long-term setback.

He may have played more as a winger before his emergence this term – but he has established himself as an accomplished wing-back, defending reasonably well and getting forward expertly with one goal and nine assists in 36 league appearances this term.

Considering Jones was playing non-league football as late as 2019 and Scottish Championship football last year, his rise has been astonishing and he has deservedly been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

Other teams in the continent were also thought to be keeping tabs on his situation, with Atletico Madrid, Ajax, RB Leipzig, Lyon and Roma the other sides listed as being interested in the 22-year-old.

His contract doesn’t expire until the summer of 2025 though – and he’s likely to improve further before then.

Loser: James Lea Siliki

There were a couple of names in the frame for his one with Hall one name mentioned above – and Joe Lumley would also be a contender with his mistakes often being highlighted but he’s won too much game time to be the main loser.

Instead, the title has to go to loanee Siliki who has endured a miserable temporary spell on Teesside thus far. He may have travelled to the African Cup of Nations earlier this year – but his game time was limited anyway – only making 11 appearances this term and starting in just three of those.

His last came in the 3-2 away loss at Barnsley in the latter stages of February, being hooked off at half-time and not featuring since, with the remainder of his time at his current loan side looking bleak from his individual point of view.

The Cameroonian didn’t exactly enjoy the best start to his Boro career either, having a public disagreement with previous boss Warnock about going away on international duty back in September.

He can perhaps count himself unlucky to be behind some capable options in Howson, Crooks, McGree, and Tavernier in the pecking order – but he hasn’t played well enough to be more involved.