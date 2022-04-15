One obvious winner and one clear loser at Luton Town this season – Agreed?

Luton Town have enjoyed a thoroughly successful campaign thus far and are set for a sixth successive improvement on the Football League pyramid.

Still battling to secure a spot within the top six, it is set to be a tense finale at Kenilworth Road, with just five games left to play in this Championship campaign.

However, Hatters fans know that even if they do fall away in this play-off race, it has been another term of continued success for Jones and Co.

Here, we take a look at one obvious winner and one clear loser at Luton this season…

One winner – Elijah Adebayo

It is certainly difficult to narrow it down to just one player but Elijah Adebayo has enjoyed an excellent campaign up front for the Hatters, netting 15 goals thus far, with 20 goals likely to be remaining the target for the 24-year-old.

As well as proving he possesses a knack for scoring goals, his physicality and intelligence has caused chaos for opposing defences all season.

It is no surprise that Adebayo’s continued rise has captured the interest of other clubs, with it remaining to be seen what happens in the summer.

Adebayo is set to be a vital player for the Bedfordshire club in the concluding stages of the season.

One loser – Elliot Lee

Embarking on a loan spell with Charlton Athletic, it would appear that there is an extremely small chance that Elliot Lee could come back into the side and see regular minutes with the Hatters.

The attacking midfielder has impressed at Charlton, however, Luton have improved a lot since the start of the season, with competition levels going through the roof.

Lee has proven to be an extremely important player at times at Kenilworth Road, playing parts in Luton’s two promotions to get them into the Championship, however, it feels like his time in Bedfordshire could be coming to a natural conclusion.