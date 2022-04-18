One obvious winner and one clear loser at Ipswich Town this season – Agreed?

Ipswich Town’s hopes of a return to the second-tier are over for this season.

Defeat to Rotherham United on Saturday sees the Tractor Boys sitting 10th in League One, 11 points behind the play-off places with just three games to play.

It’s just one win in their last five for Kieran McKenna’s side, who will be hoping to turn things around and end the season on a positive note in their final three fixtures.

With that being said, there have undoubtedly been some big winners and losers at Portman Road this season. Here, we have identified one of each.

Winner: Janoi Donacien

One winner at the club this campaign has undoubtedly been Janoi Donacien who has somewhat resurrected his Tractor Boys career in 2021/22.

After falling completely out of favour last season, making no appearances for the club, Donacien has made 40 League One appearances this campaign and has bagged five assists in those matches.

His fine performances even earnt himself a contract extension back in November, which could see him remain at the club until the summer of 2023.

At the time of writing, Donacien has made 78 appearances in total for the Tractor Boys and that tally only looks set to continue to rise into next season.

Loser: Vaclav Hladky

Undoubtedly a loser at Ipswich Town this season is goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky.

Hladky joined the Tractor Boys last summer having previously been at Salford City and will be disappointed with how this campaign has gone.

The Czech goalkeeper started the campaign as number one, but in October, former boss Paul Cook replaced him with Christian Walton who was, at the time, on loan at Portman Road.

Walton would go on to be signed permanently in January, further cementing Hladky’s role as the number two and under new boss Kieran McKenna, Walton has remained first choice in net.

Hladky then has had a disappointing season after making the move to Ipswich Town last summer and it wouldn’t be a great surprise to see the Czech goalkeeper depart the club this summer.