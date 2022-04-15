One obvious winner and one clear loser at Derby County this season – Agreed?

It’s been a tough season for Derby County, with them having the spectre of their off-field issues hanging over them for the duration of the campaign.

Things appear to be sorting themselves off of the pitch at last, of course, but the fight on the pitch continues with Fulham up next this evening in the second tier.

Ahead of the game, we’ve been looking at the club’s season as a whole so far and picked a winner and a loser from the last few months…

Winner – Tom Lawrence

Tom Lawrence has been a fine player for Derby this season and really underlined how much he has grown as a footballer and a leader.

Indeed, he’s put in a number of top performances for the Rams as they have fought against the drop and it’s no shock to hear clubs are interested in signing him.

He can hold his head high for the work he has done this season to try and help Derby survive.

Loser – Some of those involved in protracted takeover

It appears now that the future of Derby is a little more certain but it took far longer than it should have and those involved on different sides of the discussion did not cover themselves in glory.

There appeared to be smoke and mirrors, people making rogue statements and general miscommunication, all whilst the fans were worried about their club.

People seem to forget how much a football club means to the community and as Derby’s future hung in the balance, some were more concerned about playing the blame game.