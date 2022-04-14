One obvious winner and one clear loser at Coventry City this season – Agreed?

Coventry City have managed to make a great deal of progress in the Championship this season under the guidance of Mark Robins.

The Sky Blues are currently on course to seal a top-half finish and still have an outside chance of reaching the play-offs as they are only six points adrift of the top-six.

Set to take on Birmingham City tomorrow, Coventry will be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture following their recent 3-1 victory over league leaders Fulham.

Whereas a host of the club’s players have excelled at this level for the Sky Blues, there have been a few individuals who have ultimately failed to make a positive impression during the current campaign.

Here, we have decided to take a look at one obvious winner and one clear loser at Coventry this season.

Winner: Viktor Gyokeres

Following a loan spell at Coventry last season, Viktor Gyokeres sealed a permanent move to the Championship side ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

This particular piece of transfer business could now be considered as a masterstroke as the forward has excelled for the Sky Blues this season.

As well as scoring 15 goals for Coventry in the second-tier, Gyokeres has also provided five assists for his team-mates at this level.

When you consider that Birmingham have only managed to keep four clean-sheets in their last 15 league games, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Gyokeres adds to his aforementioned goal tally at St Andrew’s tomorrow.

Loser: Ben Wilson

After waving goodbye to Marko Marosi following the culmination of the 2020/21 campaign, Coventry opted to bolster their goalkeeping options by swooping for Simon Moore.

Fellow keeper Ben Wilson would have been to emerge as Coventry’s first-choice shot-stopper ahead of Moore this season.

However, the 29-year-old has been unable to make any serious inroads on the club’s starting eleven during the current term as he has been limited to just four appearances in all competitions.

Unless Wilson is happy with his current role at Coventry as an understudy for Moore who has played 39 league games for the club, it could be argued that a move to a team this summer who can offer him the chance of featuring week-in, week-out in a lower division may be exactly what he needs at this stage of his career.