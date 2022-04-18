One obvious winner and one clear loser at Charlton Athletic this season – Agreed?

Charlton Athletic have not had the most memorable season in League One.

But Johnnie Jackson’s side have earned a solid mid-table finish despite a poor start to the campaign with only two wins from their first 13 games.

While the team has gone backwards from last season’s 7th place finish, there is now enough of a framework in the club to build on something going into the summer transfer window.

A poor run of form from early February to early March that saw the Addicks lose six of seven league games, drawing the seventh, really prevented a play-off challenge.

With more consistency, perhaps the team can start to think about climbing the third division table for next season.

For now, we will look back at one winner and one loser for the club this campaign…

Winner: George Dobson

Dobson arrived this summer from Sunderland, with the midfielder having enjoyed a stint on loan with AFC Wimbledon in the second half of last season.

The 24-year old has stepped into the team well and has become one of the team’s most important players.

Dobson has played 35 of Charlton’s league games and looks a composed player, ready to take on the task of helping the side climb their way back up the table next season.

If he can continue to improve his game then he could become an integral part of the side under Johnnie Jackson.

Loser: Jake Forster-Caskey

Forster-Caskey was the recipient of the player of the year award at Charlton last season.

The midfielder was the team’s best performer as the club fought for a play-off place, narrowly finishing 7th in the table.

But this campaign has been a disaster for the Englishman.

The 27-year old has only started one league game all season for the Addicks, making a further two appearances from the bench.

An injury at the end of last season has cost him so much playing time and he has only recently come back into the side.

Two defeats from the bench and a draw from the start in April has not been the rousing return he would’ve been hoping for either.