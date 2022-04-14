One obvious winner and one clear loser at Cardiff City this season – Agreed?

Cardiff’s season has had its ups and downs as the team settles into the Championship mid-table.

Steve Morison’s side are currently 17th in the second division with only a handful of games left to play this season.

The 38-year old took charge of the team midway through the campaign and helped steer the team away from any potential relegation scrap.

But two derby defeats to Swansea City will make this a forgettable campaign for Bluebirds fans.

Here, we take a look at one winner and one loser at the club from this season…

Winner: Ryan Wintle

The midfielder was initially sent out on loan for the beginning of the campaign to Championship side Blackpool, having only signed for the Welsh club in the summer.

But an injury crisis around the turn of the year led to the decision to recall the 24-year old to his parent club.

Since coming back to the Welsh capital, Wintle has asserted himself in the heart of Morison’s midfield.

The former Crewe Alexandra player has proven he is capable of stepping up to this level with his performances for Cardiff.

It is hard to see how he doesn’t continue to be an important player going into next season having become a mainstay of the team in recent months.

Loser: Sean Morrison

Morrison is the club captain of the side, but has not featured for Cardiff since an injury in February ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

The defender is out of contract in June so has likely played his final game for the Bluebirds.

The 31-year old has been with Cardiff since 2014 and even played a key role in helping the club gain promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

This is a very disappointing way for his time with the club to come to an end as he had become a fan favourite over the years.

But with no decision yet made on his future, it looks likely that he will move on from Cardiff at the end of the season.