One obvious winner and one clear loser at Bristol City this season – Agreed?

Bristol City have had a season of mixed fortunes this campaign, with the Robins looking bright but ultimately ever failing to do much in the Championship.

They’ve claimed plenty of big wins – against Blackburn and Middlesbrough for example – but have never really clambered out of the bottom half of the table and remain in 19th place with five games left to play.

Nigel Pearson would no doubt have liked to drag them much further up the league table but they just haven’t been able to string some consistent results together despite some of the talent they currently possess.

With the season coming to a close then, regardless of their Championship standing, here is one winner and one loser over the course of the season with Bristol City.

Winner: Andreas Weimann

There are a few who could go here – Han-Noah Massengo has been as bright as ever and Antoine Semenyo has looked superb and is attracting some interest ahead of the summer to name just two others.

However, it has to go to Andreas Weimann. He’s been the bright spark in a side that has sometimes looked dull and lacklustre. His goal tally of 19 has not only made him the Robins top goalscorer this season (he has ten more than the next best in the squad) but he is also one of the highest scorers in the entire division.

He’s even their top assist holder with nine to boot – so when it comes to attacking flair and their creativity, everything has gone through the 30-year-old and he has thrived in most roles he has had to fill.

He’s played in attack, further back as a CAM and has even played on the right as more of a RB or RWB. He’s done it all for the Robins and without him, things could have been a lot worse for Nigel Pearson’s side this season, so he deserves the plaudits here.

Loser: Kasey Palmer

Another attacker gets the nod here, with Kasey Palmer perhaps coming away from this season the worst.

After being sent out on a loan to Swansea, he returned to the club in January last year. He’s since played only 33 times for the club and has managed just the six appearances in the Championship this campaign with one goal.

There have been chances for the 25-year-old to get on the field more but he just hasn’t been favoured and has spent the large majority of the season either on the bench or not in the squad at all. In fact, he hasn’t been in the squad since January and it looks more and more likely that he will be sold on in the summer.

It might be the best thing for Palmer too, because with Bristol City right now he is floundering and is not able to get the gametime that he needs.