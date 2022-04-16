One obvious winner and one clear loser at Blackpool FC this season – Agreed?

Blackpool have done well this season under the management of Neil Critchley, guaranteeing security in the league in their first season back in the Championship.

Blackpool currently sit 16th in the Championship, so there is work to be done to get them up to the top end of the table and in those play-off spots next season, but a good foundation has been built at the club for that to happen.

With the season nearly over and Blackpool having nothing to play for, here we take a look at one obvious winner and one clear loser at Blackpool this season.

Winner: Josh Bowler

23-year-old Josh Bowler signed for Blackpool at the start of the season, joining from Everton.

Bowler never made it to the Everton first team but with Blackpool this year he has made 41 league appearances, scoring seven goals and assisting three times in those games.

The winger has been a definite bright spark for Blackpool this season and clearly shown the potential he possesses.

In January it was initially reported that fellow Championship sides Nottingham Forest and Fulham were interested in the young player but nevertheless, he stayed put.

However, by the end of February it was also reported that Premier League teams Brentford, Leicester City and Norwich City were also interested in the player.

Blackpool have an option on Bowler’s contract and they’re likely to trigger it but that doesn’t mean the player is staying put after this season and given out of the five teams named, as it stands three of them will be in the Premier League next season with the potential of Nottingham Forest joining them too. You can see the player getting a step up.

For him, not only will he be keen to go and play at the highest level he can but he will no doubt take great pride in proving himself after Everton let him go.

Loser – Grant Ward

Midfielder Grant Ward initially signed for Blackpool back in 2019 and last season he was a regular in the side, making 36 league appearances and scoring a goal.

However, back in August, Ward ruptured his achilles tendon which left him needing surgery.

Since his surgery, he has been doing well and stepping up his rehabilitation appropriately but as a result of the injury, he has only made four appearances for his side this season.

With his contract up at the end of the season, Critchley has said it is something they will need to sit down and discuss so his future at Blackpool hangs in the balance.

Whether he stays at the club or not, this season has been a nightmare for the player and he’s still got a long way to go with his recovery over pre-season before he can play again.