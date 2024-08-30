This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It has been a frustrating summer transfer window for Reading FC supporters, who are STILL waiting to see Rob Couhig officially take over at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Despite suffering a six-point deduction, the Royals comfortably secured safety in League One last season, and there was hope the club would be taken over this summer to bring the reign of unpopular current owner Dai Yongge to an end.

Former Wycombe Wanderers owner Couhig is believed to be close to finalising a deal to buy Reading, but it is not yet complete, and that has meant that the club have been unable to bring in any new players this summer.

There have been a few departures, with goalkeepers Jokull Andresson and Dean Bouzanis both departing the club on loan, but the biggest blow came earlier this month when winger Femi Azeez, who starred for the Royals last season, made the move to Millwall.

Femi Azeez's stats for Reading last season (according to Transfermarkt) Appearances 52 Goals 9 Assists 9

Selles had been informed that he would be able to bring in a replacement for Azeez, but the Spaniard confirmed on Thursday that he would no longer be able to strengthen his squad before Friday's deadline, much to his disappointment.

"It is not an EFL problem, it is an internal problem. Somebody misunderstood the information so that is why I’m unhappy with that," Selles told the Reading Chronicle.

"When you allow that to happen - which I think was a good deal for the club and Femi - there are some moments when you should be able to get a replacement, get some contracts increased, an extra coach to improve the players or reinvest in the facilities. We cannot lose power and then not be able to replace. I’m not happy."

However, in more positive news, Selles revealed that while there had been interest in some of the club's players, there would be no further departures on the final day of the window.

Reading fan pundit issues deadline day warning to Royals hierarchy

FLW's Reading fan pundit Johnny Hunt warned that the club cannot afford to lose any more of their key players before the end of the window after Azeez's exit, and he expressed his frustration at the lengthy wait for the takeover to be completed.

When asked what scenario he is hoping to avoid on deadline day, Johnny told FLW: "I think it's already happened with the latest farce on Femi Azeez, you just can't make it up

"Can we use the money we got for him to buy another player? It's a yes or no, how that can be stuffed up is beyond me.

"Fair enough if he goes and we bring a player in, but now that doesn't look likely and the takeover is taking forever.

"Will that be done before the end of the deadline so we can get players in? Who knows.

"I think the only thing that we can wish for is that we don't lose anyone else from the current first team squad.

"It's already thin as it is, and we've already lost one key element, so we can't afford to lose another.

"That's the biggest thing that I think we need to avoid happening.

"The other one is that the new ownership doesn't happen.

"I think it will, but it just seems to be dragging on and on.

"I don't know why everything at Reading seems to be so painful, other clubs' takeovers happen quickly, but ours is just one nightmare after another."

Femi Azeez situation underlines need for Reading takeover conclusion

Selles is understandably angry about the misunderstanding over Azeez's sale, and with his squad looking increasingly thin, there is no doubt that reinforcements were needed this summer.

It does seem as though the potential takeover by Couhig is progressing, but it will now be completed after the transfer window closes, meaning Selles will need to get through to January with his existing squad.

Despite their emphatic 3-0 defeat at Wrexham on Saturday, Reading do look set to have an improved season, but any injuries or suspensions will be a big problem for Selles, and the lack of depth could prevent his side from climbing the table.

The need for a takeover at the Select Car Leasing Stadium has long been clear, but it is essential that the situation is resolved over the coming months to enable Selles to strengthen in January.