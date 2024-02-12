Highlights QPR's recent run of form is encouraging considering their struggles this season and the relegation battle they are in.

Marti Cifuentes has made some important signings in the January transfer window, including Isaac Hayden and Joe Hodge, adding experience and potential to the squad.

The link-up between new signings Michael Frey and Lucas Andersen in their home debuts is a promising sign for QPR's attack and their chances of surviving in the Championship.

Queens Park Rangers have found a decent run of form as of late.

The West London club have hugely struggled this season, and they now find themselves in a relegation battle, with 15 games to play. Gareth Ainsworth started the season in charge but was relieved of his duties in October and replaced by Spanish Manager, Marti Cifuentes.

The 41-year-old has had a mixed bag of results since joining the club, but ultimately, he has inherited a squad that he has not created. The January window was always going to be an important month for QPR this season, as Cifuentes could finally make his first few signings and make the squad his own.

Four fresh faces were introduced by Cifuentes in his first transfer window at the club as he looked to bring in midfield and attacking reinforcements.

Marti Cifuentes' first QPR transfer window Player Name Signed from Permanent/Loan Isaac Hayden Newcastle United Loan Joe Hodge Wolves Loan Lucas Andersen AaB Permanent Michael Frey Antwerp Permanent

Isaac Hayden adds some real Premier League and Championship experience to the middle of the park for QPR, while young midfielder, Joe Hodge, looks to make his mark in English football.

Both started in QPR's 2-2 draw with Norwich on Saturday, but it was the two new names off the bench that made all the difference at the end of the day.

Michael Frey and Lucas Andersen vs Norwich

It was yet another important game in the Championship for Queens Park Rangers, as they looked to make it four games unbeaten in the league; a rare bit of good form this season.

The Hoops went into the half-time break a goal in front thanks to Jack Colback's 27th minute strike, but the opponents, Norwich, clearly received some strong words in the interval as they soon made it 2-1, through goals from Kenny McLean and Josh Sargent.

Shortly after Norwich's second goal, Cifuentes realised he must act quickly in order to get something from the game. A 66th-minute triple-substitution occurred, which included January signings, Michael Frey and Lucas Andersen, who both received warm welcomes on their home QPR debuts at Loftus Road. Andersen played out wide, with Frey taking Sinclair Amrstrong's number nine role.

The pair were called into action just 10 minutes into their home debuts, as the Danish winger had possession of the ball on the right flank, before looking up and finding Frey inside the area. Andersen's ball to the new striker was with pinpoint accuracy, allowing Frey to fire home and grab the all-important equaliser for the Hoops.

The 29-year-old was clearly delighted to get his first goal in a QPR shirt, but it would have been just as exciting for the QPR supporters, seeing their new men link up nicely for an important goal.

Promising signs for QPR fans

This moment of magic from both Andersen and Frey will be extremely encouraging for everyone involved with QPR. The club have hit hard times on the field, but if they can find some consistent form, their squad is more than capable of surviving in the second tier.

There is no denying that the Hoops have struggled for goals this season, with main number nine Lyndon Dykes scoring just four in the league all season. Before Saturday, the side had scored just 27 in 30, which has been their biggest downfall.

The fact that January signings, Andersen and Frey, linked up for QPR's equaliser just ten minutes into their home debuts will be incredibly promising for QPR supporters. If the club wish to remain in the Championship for at least another season, their attacking reinforcements will have to click straight away, and so far they have shown that in such a short amount of time.

If Saturday is anything to go by, the pair have already developed an understanding of each other, and if Andersen can continue providing those balls to Frey in the area, QPR fans have every reason to be excited.

It will also be promising signs for Marti Cifuentes himself. The Spaniard introduced these players in his first January window with the club, and they have already suggested to him that they are ready for the relegation fight that awaits. Cifuentes will be hoping that he can count on both Andersen and Frey to provide some goals for QPR's attack, and they managed to do just that, ten minutes after coming off the bench in their home debuts.