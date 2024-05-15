Highlights Ollie Norwood reflects on 'the best' time in his career at Sheffield United in emotional Instagram post.

Norwood set to leave Blades in summer as club opts for younger players, ending his 6-year tenure.

Sheffield United faces challenging summer with tough decisions ahead as they rebuild for Championship return.

Ollie Norwood has shared an image of his final day at Sheffield United’s training ground, as he reflected on ‘the best’ period in his career.

The midfielder joined the Blades on an initial loan, before the move was made permanent in January 2019, and it’s fair to say it’s proven to be outstanding business by the Yorkshire side.

Norwood has become a modern day favourite at Bramall Lane, due to his excellent displays in the middle of the park, with the Northern Ireland international starring as they won promotion to the Premier League under Chris Wilder.

He would continue to be a key figure as Sheffield United defied the odds to record a ninth-placed finish on their return to the top-flight.

Whilst there have been some low points in the subsequent years, Norwood would once again play an integral role as the Blades won promotion last season, this time under Paul Heckingbottom.

Ollie Norwood to leave Sheffield United

However, this campaign has been a tough one, and with Norwood’s contract expiring in the summer, there were always doubts about his future.

Premier League Table 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 17 Nottingham Forest 37 -19 29 18 Luton Town 37 -31 26 19 Burnley (R) 37 -36 24 20 Sheffield United (R) 37 -66 16

Despite his pedigree in the second tier, it seems the club are looking for a fresh start and to give younger players an opportunity, as it was announced in the week that the 33-year-old would be leaving the Blades in the summer.

That will allow the fans to give Norwood a proper send-off in the final game of the season at home to Spurs this weekend, but it’s understandably an emotional period for Norwood, who has made over 200 appearances in the red-and-white over the past six years.

And, taking to his Instagram story, Norwood shared a picture of the training ground, as he accompanied it with ‘one last time’ and a crying emoji.

As well as that, Norwood said it has been ‘the best six years of my career’.

It remains to be seen what the next step is for Norwood, but his only focus right now will be trying to end this difficult season on a high when they welcome Spurs to Bramall Lane, in what’s sure to be a challenging day for the midfielder.

Sheffield United’s summer plans

After this dismal campaign, it was always going to be a huge summer for the Blades, and the ownership situation means they aren’t going to be getting huge financial support to make those changes.

So, it’s going to be a tough few months for Wilder and the recruitment team, but they’ve started to make some big decisions, and Norwood’s departure is one of those.

The midfielder has been a brilliant servant for Sheffield United over the years, and his contribution to two promotions and a top-half Premier League finish will always be remembered by the fans, and that’s sure to be evident with the reception he receives on Sunday.

Many will agree that now is the right time for a fresh start though, and it will be very interesting to see how the Sheffield United XI looks for their first game back in the Championship in August.